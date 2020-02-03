The Reset: Patriots basketball teams conclude regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood vs. Lee-Montgomery Boys bkt Homewood’s Bo Barber (2) dribbles toward the goal during a game between Lee-Montgomery and Homewood in the 41st annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team began the final week of the regular season last Tuesday with a narrow 61-58 loss to Ramsay on senior night. The Patriots honored seniors Pierce Dalton, Jordan Davis, Trey Rouse, Marcello Nanni, Pate Owen and Griffin Vail, who scored a career-high 10 points in the game. Also in the game, Owen went for 19 points and 13 rebounds, Bo Barber had 12 points and PJ Davis finished with nine points and three steals.

On Thursday evening, the Patriots finished the regular season with a trip to McAdory. The Lady Patriots fell 72-53, suffering just their third loss of the season. The boys escaped with a 67-64 victory. Owen notched a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Davis had 16 points and six rebounds.

The Homewood girls finished the regular season with a 23-3 overall record, while the boys are 17-13. This week, the Patriots will begin postseason play with the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments. The girls will host the winner between Shades Valley and Huffman on Thursday at 6 p.m. The boys tournament is at Huffman, with the Patriots facing Shades Valley in the first round on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game plays Huffman on Friday night.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. On the girls side, Lainey Phelps won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59.2 and finished second in the 800. The 4x800 team won the relay event in 9:50.19. Alyssa Langford was fifth in the long jump, Alex Brooks won the pole vault and Brooke Walden placed fourth, and Maggie White was second in the shot put. For the boys, Crawford Hope and Carson Bedics were second and third in the 3,200.

The state tournament is this weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

