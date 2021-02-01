The Reset: Patriots wrap up area slate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Christian Thompson (34) knocks the ball away as Chelsea’s Thomas Simpson (34) takes a shot at the goal during a game at Homewood High School on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The Patriots defeated the Hornets 40-32. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams were back in action last week, resuming Class 6A, Area 9 play on Tuesday against Briarwood. The Patriots picked up the area sweep, beginning with the Lady Patriots’ 45-31 win over the Lions. The boys put forth a strong effort as well, picking up a 50-30 win. Christian Thompson led the way for Homewood with 17 points.

Homewood wrapped up area play on Friday night against Mountain Brook. The girls earned a 49-41 win to finish 4-2 and second in the area. The boys fell to the Spartans 68-55 and posted a 3-3 mark in area play, finishing in a tie for second place. There will be a coin flip on Tuesday to determine whether Homewood or Chelsea is the No. 2 seed from the area.

This week, the Lady Patriots plat at John Carroll on Monday and both teams host Hartselle on Friday to conclude the regular season.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team was back in action last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots swept a tri-match, beating Helena 47-30 and knocking off Hueytown 60-12. Homewood swept three more matches on Thursday. The Patriots knocked off Auburn 48-24, Opelika 57-18 and Russell County 64-18.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field team wrapped up the regular season over the weekend at the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Spenser Lamb competed in the pentathlon, finishing fourth overall but posting the top time in the 60-meter hurdles.

Mary Siena McBride won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.23, Caroline Wilder won the 3,200 in 12:02.54, Reid Catherine Bunn won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, Ivan Pichardo-Njenga won the 800 in 2:02.64, Crawford Hope won the 1,600 in 4:14.9, David Huynh won the 60 hurdles in 9.64 and Sam Dill won the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (42-1.5).

Other athletes notching podium finishes included Sarah Derriso (second in 400), Camille Etheridge (third in 800), Sydney Dobbins (third in 1,600), Emma Brooke Levering (second in 3,200), Alyssa Langford (third in 60 hurdles), Chandler Binkley (third in high jump), Phoebe Reed (second in long jump), Selah LeDuc (third in triple jump), Naeemah Gamble (third in shot put), Grayton Murray (third in 1,600), Alex Jones (second in high jump), Hunter Drake (third in triple jump) and Cross Derriso (second in pole vault).

