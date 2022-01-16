The Reset: Patriots boys earn 2 area wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Christian Thompson (34) dunks the ball as the Patriots face Calera in a game at Homewood High School on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams opened up Class 6A, Area 9 play last Tuesday with a home date against Chelsea. The Lady Patriots were defeated 49-24 by a Lady Hornets team that plays stifling defense. Caidyn Cannon and Kayla Warren each scored 8 points to lead Homewood.

In the boys game, Homewood jumped out to a big lead and held on for a 49-39 victory. Donte Bacchus notched a double-double in the victory, going for 13 points and 10 rebounds. Carter Vail poured in 13 points as well and took a pair of charges.

Homewood’s basketball teams notched impressive area wins over Briarwood on Friday night. The Lady Patriots got back on the winning side with a 44-41 win over the Lady Lions. Warren led Homewood with 10 points and Cannon added 7 points in the win.

Homewood’s boys played outstanding defense on the way to a 39-21 win over Briarwood. Christian Thompson had a big game, going for 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Bacchus, Vail and JC Daniel each scored 6 points as well.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team finished second in the Grissom Scramble over the weekend. Sam Sutton (134 pounds) and Cole Bedics (184) won in their individual weight classes. Moeen Almansoob (115), Graham Miner (122) and Hanif Muhammad (128) placed second. Joe Galvan (140) and Randall Jaquez (197) were third.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls team finished second and the boys placed fifth.

On the girls side, Tiye Jamison won the 60-meter dash in 8.17 seconds, Jordan Reaves won the pole vault competition with a clearance of 9 feet, 9 inches, and the 4x400-meter relay team won in 4:15.

Sarah Derriso was third in 60-meter hurdles, Chandler Binkley was second in high jump, Phoebe Reed was third in long jump, Jamison was second in triple jump and Naeemah Gamble was second in shot put.

Spenser Lamb won the 60 hurdles on the boys side in 8.45 seconds. Slate Rohrer finished right behind him in second. Andrew Laird (second in 3,200), Jack Harchelroad (third in 3,200) and the 4x400 relay (third) also finished on the podium.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.