The Reset: Patriots basketball teams complete area slate

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams took to the road to open play last Tuesday. The Lady Patriots notched another win under their belt with a 66-55 win over Fairfield. For Homewood, Brinley Cassell had 20 points, four assists and four steals. Kassidy Schnoer added 14 points and Caidyn Cannon had 11 points. The boys team earned an 81-61 victory over Hueytown. Bo Barber led the way with 20 points. PJ Davis tallied 19 points and seven rebounds, while Pate Owen posted a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Homewood traveled to Shades Valley on Friday to finish up Class 6A, Area 10 play, with both Patriots teams coming away with victories. The Lady Patriots began the proceedings with a 55-22 win and the boys put forth a stifling defensive effort in a 45-13 win over the Mounties. For the boys, Marcello Nanni posted 11 points and Davis finished with eight points and eight rebounds. The 13 points allowed was the fewest in a single game for the program under head coach Tim Shepler.

The Homewood girls are now 23-2 overall and finished 4-0 in area play. The boys are 16-12 and went 1-3 in area. This week, the girls host Ramsay on Tuesday and both teams travel to McAdory on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

WRESTLING

Last week, the Homewood wrestling team split a tri-match on Thursday, as the Patriots beat Northridge 45-21 before falling to Tuscaloosa County 45-25. Over the weekend, the team finished 10th in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational.

