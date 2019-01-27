The Reset: Basketball teams complete area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Larkin Williams (20) brings the ball up during a game between Homewood and Thompson on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Warrior Arena in Alabaster.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School basketball teams were in action last week, beginning with the Patriots boys teams celebrating Senior Night on Tuesday against Hueytown. The Patriots ultimately fell 52-49 in the game.

Homewood wrapped up Class 6A, Area 10 play on Friday night, with the girls falling to Shades Valley 45-31. The boys team edged out a 46-44 victory, as Bo Barber led the team with 10 points.

The boys team now holds a 21-7 overall record and finished 2-2 in area play, while the girls are 10-16 and 0-4. This week, the Patriots conclude the regular season with a trip to Ramsay and a home game against McAdory.

WRESTLING

Homewood’s wrestling team competed in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational over the weekend, with the Patriots team coming home in seventh place.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field teams competed in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. The girls team won the Class 6A-7A division of the meet. The boys finished seventh in the division, but were the second 6A team. Some notable results for the Patriots:

Makiyah Sills: won 60-meter hurdles (8.76)

Aiya Finch: won triple jump (38-3) and long jump (18-4.75)

Alex Brooks: second in pole vault (11-6)

Will Stone: won 1,600 (4:19.24), second in 3,200 (9:15.14)

Stephon May: second in high jump (6-4)

The Homewood indoor teams will cap their season this week at the state meet, held Friday and Saturday at the CrossPlex.

