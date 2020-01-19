The Reset: Girls basketball honors seniors, track and field wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kassidy Schnoer (33) shoots the ball guarded by Oak Mountain’s Hannah Edwards (32) during a game between Oak Mountain and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Oak Mountain High School. The Eagles fell to the Patriots 67-66. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began play last week on Tuesday with a Class 6A, Area 10 matchup against Shades Valley. The Lady Patriots notched their 20th win of the season with a 62-16 win over the Mounties. Kassidy Schnoer led the charge with 17 points, with Caidyn Cannon joining her in double figures with 15 points. Olivia Outman scored nine points and Brinley Cassell tallied eight assists. The Homewood boys dropped a close 46-44 decision.

The Patriots remained in area play on Friday night against Huffman. The Lady Patriots celebrated seniors Schnoer and Kennedy Campbell and pulled off a 64-37 victory over the Lady Vikings. The Huffman boys took down Homewood 61-46. For the Patriots, Pate Owen led the way with 16 points. Bo Barber added 13 points and Marcello Nanni scored 10 points.

The Homewood girls are now 21-2 overall, 3-0 in area play on the year. The boys are 14-12, 0-3. This week, the girls visit Fairfield and the boys head to Hueytown on Tuesday. Both teams visit Shades Valley on Friday in an area game.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, Homewood split a tri-match. The Patriots fell to Hueytown 39-36 and beat Minor 51-24. Over the weekend, they finished ninth in the Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational at St. Clair County.

TRACK AND FIELD

Homewood’s indoor track and field team participated in the inaugural Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls team won the event, while the boys finished third. For the girls, Lainey Phelps won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.7, while Celie Jackson finished third in the same event. Phelps and Jackson ran first and second in the 1,600, with Phelps’ winning time being 5:03.4. Alyssa Langford was third in the triple jump and Alex Brooks won the pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet. Brooke Walden finished runner-up in the pole vault as well. Maggie White was second in the shot put.

On the boys side, Crawford Hope and Carson Bedics finished second and third in the 1,600 and Spenser Lamb won the 60 hurdles in 8.5 seconds. Walker Smith was second in the pole vault.

BOWLING

The Homewood bowling teams saw their seasons come to an end last week, as the Patriots competed in the South Regional Tournament in Mobile. The boys ended up as the No. 12 seed and fell in the first round of bracket play to Spain Park, 1,423-978. The girls were the No. 15 seed and fell to Thompson 1,372-847 in the first round.

