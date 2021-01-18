The Reset: Patriots sweep Briarwood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media McAdory at Homewood Bkt Homewood’s Carter Vail (2) takes the ball downcourt guarded by McAdory’s Jordan Long (2) and McAdory’s Eli Berry (15) in a game between the McAdory and the Patriots held at Homewood High School on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams resumed play last Tuesday with a Class 6A, Area 9 date against Chelsea. The Lady Patriots fell to Chelsea 47-31, while the boys dropped a 56-51 decision to Chelsea.

Homewood was back in area action on Friday and picked up a sweep in a couple of hard-fought games at Briarwood. The Lady Patriots got back in the win column with a 33-26 win. Anna Harbin led the way with 13 points, while Caidyn Cannon scored nine for the Lady Patriots. The boys pulled out a 41-38 win, taking the lead for good late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots were led by Carter Vail, who scored 13 points. JC Daniel added nine points as well.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team was back in action last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots swept both legs in a quad match. Homewood defeated Hueytown 59-15 and took down Moody 48-33.

The Patriots earned two more wins on Thursday, taking down Alexandria 45-30 and beating Springville 55-24.

Homewood advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5-6A state duals championships. The Patriots beat Mortimer Jordan 57-24 in the opening round before falling to Gardendale 84-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

Last week, the Homewood track and field team competed in the Hump Day Octameet at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Patriots girls finished second to Hewitt-Trussville and the boys finished third.

Winning events for Homewood were Marin Poleshek (1,600-meter run, 5:20.79), Alyssa Langford (long jump, 15 feet, 8.5 inches), Brooke Walden (pole vault, 11-6), Crawford Hope (1,600, 4:20.46) and Spenser Lamb (60 hurdles, 8.46).

Also making it on the podium for the Patriots were Poleshek (second in 800), Sarah Derriso (third in 60 hurdles), Reid Catherine Bunn (second in high jump), Phoebe Reed (third in long jump), Selah LeDuc (third in triple jump), Sam Dill (third in high jump) and Cross Derriso (second in pole vault).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.