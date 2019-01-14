The Reset: Basketball opens area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Jack Dorough (4) looks to pass during a game between Homewood and Thompson on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Warrior Arena in Alabaster.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams played a pair of games last week, including opening up Class 6A, Area 10 play.

On Tuesday, the Patriots hosted area opponent Huffman. The girls team fell 59-27, and the boys dropped a 51-43 decision. Bo Barber led the way for the boys with 20 points, and Logan Padgett added 16 points.

Both teams played better on Thursday in a non-area contest at Carver-Birmingham. The Lady Patriots fell 49-45, with Zoe Watts going for 17 points and nine rebounds and Kennedy Campbell scoring 10 points to go along with six boards. The boys picked up a 59-44 victory, as Padgett led the way with 13 points. Jack Dorough added 12 points, and PJ Davis scored 10.

The boys team is now 19-5 overall, while the girls are 10-13. Both squads are 0-1 in area action. This week, the Patriots have a pair of area road contests, at Shades Valley on Tuesday and Huffman on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team was in action last week, beginning with a quad match on Tuesday with Fort Payne and Oxford. The Patriots fell to Fort Payne 48-24 and Oxford 60-24. Against Fort Payne, Graham Miner, Levi Miller, Frank Studinka and Carlos Miguel Figueroa notched wins for Homewood. Miller, Studinka, Elias Trejo and Figueroa won against Oxford.

On Thursday, Homewood competed in the Region 5 duals. The Patriots fell to Chelsea 44-30, beat Helena 45-36, knocked off Pelham 42-31 and defeated Minor 42-36.

