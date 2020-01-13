The Reset: Lady Patriots win area opener

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Brinley Cassell (2) points as she looks to make a play during a game between Oak Mountain and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Oak Mountain High School. The Eagles fell to the Patriots 67-66. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began Class 6A, Area 10 play last Tuesday at Huffman. The Lady Patriots posted a 52-41 win to get off on the right foot, while the boys suffered a 67-61 loss to the Vikings, one of the top teams in the state. For Homewood, Pate Owen registered 23 points and seven rebounds, while Bo Barber scored 21 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers.

Both Homewood teams fell to Carver-Birmingham on Thursday night. The Lady Patriots suffered just their second defeat of the season in a 61-50 loss, while the boys lost a close one, 46-44.

On Friday, the Homewood boys earned a 52-45 win over Hueytown. PJ Davis led the way with 12 points and 12 rebounds, with Barber adding 15 points and Griffin Vail contributing six points and six rebounds.

The Homewood girls team is now 19-2 overall and 1-0 in area play. The boys are 14-10, 0-1. This week, the Patriots host a pair of area games, against Shades Valley on Tuesday and Huffman on Friday.

WRESTLING

Last week, the Homewood wrestling team split a tri-match on Tuesday, beating Gadsden City 54-18 and falling to McAdory 60-13. On Thursday at the Class 6A, Region 5 duals, Homewood fell to Helena 52-22 and to Chelsea 53-20 but beat Minor 54-21 and Pelham 53-24. Over the weekend, Homewood finished second in the Matt Tice Invitational at Leeds.

