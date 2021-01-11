The Reset: Winter sports rolling in new year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media McAdory at Homewood Bkt Homewood head coach Tim Shepler talks to the Patriots during a timeout in a game between the McAdory and the Patriots held at Homewood High School on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team resumed play last Tuesday and earned a 49-32 win over Oak Mountain. The Lady Patriots were paced by Brinley Cassell, who led the way with 12 points. Mira McCool had a strong game as well, contributing 11 points.

Homewood was swept by Northridge on Friday night. The Lady Patriots lost the lead in the fourth quarter and fell 30-25, while the boys suffered a 49-32 defeat.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team finished third in the Class 5-6A, Region 5 duals last Tuesday. Homewood earned wins over Center Point (78-6), Leeds (59-24), Mountain Brook (44-33) and John Carroll (71-12). The Patriots’ lone loss was to Gardendale 47-15.

