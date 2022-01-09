The Reset: Basketball teams tip off 2022

× Expand Oak Mountain's Janya Piedra (00) and Homewood's Caidyn Cannon (10) during a game between Homewood and Oak Mountain on Dec. 21, 2021, at Oak Mountain High School.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team picked up a game at Childersburg last Tuesday night and earned a 60-50 win. Caidyn Cannon led the way, going for 14 points and 9 rebounds, nearly notching a double-double. Susie Whitsett finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Katelyn Pope tallied 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Homewood hosted and swept Calera on Thursday evening. The Lady Patriots notched another solid win with a 65-40 victory. Cannon had a big night, going for 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Laine Litton and Pope each registered 9 points and 3 steals, with the two combining for 8 rebounds as well.

The Patriots boys earned a 61-45 victory over the visitors, behind a season-high 22 points from Christian Thompson. Donte Bacchus notched 14 points in support and JC Daniel was a strong contributor, racking up 7 assists on the night.

Homewood traveled to Northridge on Friday and was handed a pair of defeats. The girls suffered a 48-39 defeat. Cannon had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals on the night, Mira McCool notched 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Susie Whitsett had 7 points.

The boys lost 62-44 in a tough game. Thompson led the team with 11 points and David Stone joined him in double figures with 10 points.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team took part in a quad match last week, winning two of three matches. The Patriots lone loss came to McAdory, 36-27, but they beat St. Clair County 41-27 and Shades Valley 60-6.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.