The Reset: Lady Patriots continue hot start

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood girls basketball team won the Oak Mountain Lady Eagles Invitational on Dec. 30, 2019.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams returned to action shortly after Christmas. The Lady Patriots continued their incredible start to the season by sweeping through the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational at Oak Mountain.

On Dec. 27, Homewood’s girls beat Enterprise 57-32 to begin the tournament. The following day, the Lady Patriots cruised past Helena 66-54. Last Monday, Homewood then knocked off a solid Pelham team 60-52 to win the tournament.

Homewood’s boys hosted the annual Metro Tournament, which began Dec. 28. On the opening day, the Patriots held off Mortimer Jordan 61-53. Pate Owen led the charge with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. PJ Davis joined him in double figures with 14 points and three rebounds, while Bo Barber finished with nine points. Frank Varnon led Mortimer Jordan with 15 points, with Nolan Dean adding 11 and Caleb Speights getting 10 points.

Last Monday, Homewood lost a 48-45 decision to Spain Park, the eventual tournament winner. In the game, three Spain Park scorers eclipsed double figures, as tournament MVP Josh Harrington scored 16 points and Colin Turner and Cam Crawford each scored 10 points. For Homewood, Davis scored 14 points, Owen went for 13 points and five rebounds and Barber added nine points.

The Patriots finished the tournament on Tuesday with a 73-65 loss to Hartselle.

On Friday, the Homewood boys earned a 57-53 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Davis led the way with 24 points for Homewood. Cam Glover and Brandan Copeland each paced Hewitt-Trussville with 14 points each, while Barber scored 10 for the Patriots and Tyler Pickett chipped in nine points for the Huskies.

The Homewood girls are now 18-1 overall and the boys are 13-8 on the year. This week, the Patriots begin Class 6A, Area 10 play with a trip to Huffman on Tuesday. They also play at Carver-Birmingham on Thursday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed in the Dungeon Duals on Dec. 28. The Patriots lost to Arab 64-18, fell to Clay-Chalkville 54-21, fell to Pell City 42-36, beat St. Clair County 45-24 and beat Westminster Christian 39-16.

