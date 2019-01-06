The Reset: Boys basketball notches 8th straight win

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Bo Barber (2) dribbles during a game between Homewood and Thompson on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Warrior Arena in Alabaster.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team spent the week before Christmas in Orlando, Florida, for the KSA Events Classic. The Patriots began play on Dec. 20 with a 50-43 loss to Palos Verdas Peninsula (California). Logan Padgett posted a double-double in the loss, as he went for 14 points and 11 rebounds. PJ Davis scored 13 points and contributed eight boards. Later that day, Homewood played in an extra game outside of bracket competition and knocked off Monarch (Colorado) 50-31. Erik Schablow led the team with 12 points, and Bo Barber had 11.

On Dec. 21, the Patriots knocked off Bishop Shanahan (Pennsylvania) 59-56. Padgett had a big game, going for 20 points, with Jack Dorough chipping in 15 points as well. Homewood finished off a 3-1 tournament with a 59-48 win over Dunbar (Florida) on Dec. 22. Padgett had 25 points and five boards, while Bo Barber added 20 points.

Following Christmas, the Homewood boys team hosted the Metro Tournament Dec. 27-29 and came away with the tournament title. The Patriots opened the tournament with a 48-38 win over Woodlawn, as Padgett led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds. The Patriots cruised past Spain Park 49-28 in the semifinals to set up a championship matchup with Oak Mountain.

In the championship game, Homewood gutted out a 40-36 win in double overtime. Padgett scored on a putback at the buzzer of overtime to force the second overtime. The Patriots hit their free throws down the stretch in the second extra period to come away with the win. Padgett was named MVP of the tournament and scored 12 points in the game. Davis scored 12 as well.

Homewood’s boys were back in action on Jan. 3, as the Patriots picked up a 54-47 victory over Chelsea in overtime. Padgett led the way with 24 points on the night. Daniel Washington led Chelsea with 16 points.

The following night, the Patriots notched a thrilling comeback victory over Spain Park, 41-40. Barber drained a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to seal the win for Homewood.

Homewood’s girls basketball team played in Hoover’s Big Orange Classic the week preceding Christmas. The Lady Patriots began pool play on Dec. 20 with a dominant 59-27 victory over Linden. In the game, Caidyn Cannon scored 27 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Zoe Watts added 12 points, and Anna Grace Gibbons registered 10 points and six assists.

The Lady Patriots fell to Westminster-Oak Mountain 45-36 on Dec. 21 to split their pool games. Watts had 14 points in the game, and Cannon scored 13. Homewood suffered a 51-48 defeat to Lee-Huntsville on Dec. 22 to end its run in the tournament.

Homewood’s girls had a short run in the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic following Christmas, as the Lady Patriots dropped a pair of games on Dec. 27. Cullman knocked off Homewood 65-26 before the Lady Patriots suffered a 41-24 defeat to Grissom.

The girls fell to Chelsea 41-34 on Jan. 3. Watts led the Lady Patriots with 12 points on the night. The following night, the Lady Patriots fell to Spain Park 59-35. Watts led Homewood with 15 points.

Homewood’s boys now have an 18-4 record and have won eight straight games. The girls are 10-11 overall. The Patriots begin Class 6A, Area 10 play this week at home against Huffman on Tuesday. On Thursday, Homewood travels to face Carver-Birmingham.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field teams competed on Saturday in the Icebreaker Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls team won the meet with 66.5 points, and the boys team placed fourth with 41 points. Below is a list of top performers from the meet:

Girls

Makiyah Sills: set meet record in 60-meter hurdles (8.77 seconds), second in 60-meter dash (7.75)

Lainey Phelps: won 800 meters (2:18.89)

4x400-meter relay: second in 4:21.94

Aiya Finch: second in long jump (17-4), second in triple jump (38-4.5)

Alex Brooks: third in pole vault (10-6)

Boys

Boubacar Sylla: set meet record in 60-meter hurdles (8.26)

Will Stone: set meet record in 1,600 meters (4:19.04), fourth in 800 meters (1:59.89)

Stephon May: third in high jump (6-4)

Eli Brooks: fourth in pole vault (14 feet)

Jack Gray: fifth in 1,600 meters (4:35.44)

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.