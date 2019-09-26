The perfect complement: Wilson twins dominate the court

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Jane Wilson (4) returns the ball during a match against Mountain Brook at Homewood High School. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Abby Wilson (2) sets the ball up during a match against Mountain Brook at Homewood High School. Prev Next

Abby and Jane Wilson are fraternal twins, so people typically don’t have much issue telling them apart.

Like most twins, the two share many similar characteristics. But they are also two distinctly different individuals, on and off the volleyball court.

“My favorite part about it is getting to see how they’ve grown and changed over the past three years,” said Cynthia Padgett, the first-year head coach of the Homewood High School volleyball team.

Padgett served as an assistant coach the previous two years, so she has known Abby and Jane — who are now juniors — their entire high school careers.

Padgett inherited a team in which the core has played together for at least a year, some of them longer. That has greatly aided Padgett in her transition from assistant to head coach, and the players already possess a comfort with one another.

“Instead of having to totally get a new team, you can develop off of what you already have,” Jane said. “We have the same skill, and that makes it much easier, and on a friendship level. For a full two years, we’re closer to each other, and we have chemistry together.”

Abby made the varsity squad as a freshman and was immediately thrust into a key role as the Patriots’ setter. Jane played her ninth-grade season on the junior varsity team, marking the first time the two had ever been on a different volleyball team.

“Besides freshman year and this past offseason [during club volleyball], we’ve always been on the same team,” Jane said.

Jane moved up to the varsity team last year when the duo was in 10th grade. Both girls played all over the court from the time they began playing in third grade through middle school. But when high school rolled around, they settled into their niches: Abby as a setter and Jane as a defensive specialist.

“It’s good that we’re in different positions,” Jane said. “We always get in stupid little fights about other stuff, but if we were competing for the same spot on the court, our chemistry would be different between me and her.”

They are sisters, after all, so “stupid little fights” are part of the deal. But with Jane primarily passing from the back row and Abby setting, the sisters’ cohesiveness is a big boost when they’re on the court together. A controlled pass from Jane and a solid set from Abby typically leads to a kill from one of Homewood’s hitters.

“I know what builds her up, and she knows what builds me up,” Abby said.

The Patriots advanced to the super regional tournament last fall, winning a match before falling one win shy of the state tournament. Abby and Jane echo their coach’s desire to take the season a step further this year, which would result in a state tournament appearance. The way to do that is by remaining calm in tight matches.

Padgett said the sisters are most similar in their ability to keep the mood light, whether that’s in practice or tight moments within a match.

“In the moments you start to put more pressure than you should, they’ve done a great job of making everybody calm down and laugh about the silliest things,” Padgett said. “They’re similar and infectious with the team.”

One way the two differ is in their on-court demeanor. Abby is the demonstrative, vocal leader, while Jane goes about her business in a quiet manner.

“[Abby’s] not afraid to be a leader by her word and what she expects from people,” Padgett said. “She’s found a great way to do that in a manner that encourages the players.

“Jane is more of a leader in action, and she really did a great job of improving. Her skill has been there, but she’s really improved in her confidence on the court. That’s evidenced in how people respond to her on the court.”

Abby’s leadership style is so well-respected among her teammates that she was named a captain along with the Patriots’ two seniors, Gretchen Kellen and Kassidy Schnoer. Both are outside hitters, so they have developed a rapport with their setter over the last two years.

“They definitely are our main leaders,” Abby said. “Gretchen is more vocal, and Kass is more silent.”

As far as the future goes, the sisters long assumed they would both end up at Auburn, but as their interests have evolved, they will have to make separate decisions.

“She definitely excels academically,” Abby said with a laugh.

Abby is interested in graphic design, while Jane is intrigued by the medical field.

“If we end up at the same school, we end up at the same school,” Jane said. “But I don’t think our decisions will affect each other.”

Don’t be surprised if they remain a package deal beyond high school. But make no mistake, they are not the same person.

“Their personalities are different and complement each other, and it’s a huge benefit to the team,” Padgett said. “I don’t know if they see it, but I see it. It’s really cool to see sisters that are able to have that relationship.”