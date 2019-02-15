Solid up the middle

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Justin Perreault (15) pitches during a Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game against Cullman last May. Perreault is back as the staff ace for the Patriots.

Lee Hall will be able to talk about the 2018 Homewood High School baseball team as long as he’s coaching.

He will use last year’s team as an example of a team’s potential when the players come together, build a special bond and love one another. That Patriots team piled up a school-record 25 wins in the regular season and finished the season with a 29-11 mark and a Class 6A quarterfinal appearance.

“The seniors last year really developed that,” said Hall, entering his second year as the head coach at Homewood. “The guys here watched it last year and saw what could really happen to a team that really loved each other and bonded as one.”

Hall is hoping for the 2019 team to accomplish much of the same, and he’s looking to his 10 seniors to lead the charge. Homewood lost a lot, but the Patriots do have some key players returning in key spots, particularly in the middle of the diamond.

Justin Perreault returns as the Patriots’ top pitcher. He put together an outstanding season last spring as the team’s ace and should retain that role once again. Keith Brown, who handles the Homewood pitching staff, said it gives him “a whole lot” of confidence to have Perreault back at the top of the rotation.

“Justin gives us an anchor, not just from a stuff standpoint, but just as a competitor and knowing who he is and how he goes about his work every day,” Brown said. “You know when he toes the rubber, you know he’s going to give it everything he’s got.”

Hall said he believes Perreault, who will play college ball at UAH, to be “pound for pound, the best pitcher in this state.”

The Patriots are also counting on a big year from Georgia College signee John Hale, who will likely be Homewood’s primary catcher when he’s not on the mound.

“He pounds the strike zone. He loves to compete,” Brown said.

Behind those two pitchers, there are more questions than answers before the season begins. Brown and Hall believe the potential is there, but it may take a few weeks to figure out which guys can be relied upon in key situations.

Other than Perreault and Hale, there are only three other Patriots seniors returning who garnered significant playing time a year ago. Michael Kash will make the move from left field to center field and take over the leadoff spot, both vacated by Josh Hall, who set the state record for career stolen bases last spring. Josh Hall was a dynamic player, but Kash’s coach doesn’t want him to deviate from his natural game.

“We’ve told him to be Michael Kash,” Lee Hall said.

Daniel Patton, a Lawson State signee, returns as the team’s shortstop, and Crawford Doyle will be given an opportunity to stake his claim to first base. Matt Sutton, Michael Ford, Ky Burdeshaw, Clayton Hassett and James Reeves are the team’s other seniors.

There are a few other players to keep an eye on as well. Sophomore John Hall will see time at second base and on the mound, and junior Jackson Smitherman could make an impact in the outfield if he returns to form following an injury.

Homewood plays in Class 6A, Area 8 with Shades Valley and Huffman and should have no trouble advancing to the state playoffs. But the Patriots will certainly challenge themselves, playing the likes of Cullman, Chelsea, Mountain Brook, Helena and Oak Mountain.