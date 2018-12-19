Resetting streak, Pats make 1st quarterfinal appearance in 12 years

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood inside linebacker Crawford Doyle (43) and defensive lineman Vincent Adams (51) combine to tackle Gardendale running back Jayson Brooks (4) during a Class 6A second- round playoff game Nov. 16. The Patriots defense held opponents to just 14 points per game.

The Homewood High School football program has made a habit of resetting streaks over the past couple years.

The Patriots put together four consecutive nine-win seasons from 2012-15, and head coach Ben Berguson spoke often of his desire to lead his team past that barrier to a double-digit win total.

Last fall, Homewood did that, finishing with a 10-2 record and getting to 10 wins for the first time since 2005, when the Patriots won their second straight Class 5A state championship.

In 2018, Homewood took it a step further. The Patriots won 10 games again on the way to a 10-3 mark, but this time the team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs. It was the program’s first appearance in the quarterfinal round since 2006.

Homewood rode a near-dominant defense to a successful season. The Patriots allowed just 14.3 points per game all season, an impressive number in its own right but one that was inflated by the 48 points defending state champion Pinson Valley, and record-setting quarterback Bo Nix, put up against the Patriots in the quarterfinals. Pinson Valley went on to win its second straight state title.

Homewood’s defense was one of very few that slowed down Hueytown running back Roydell Williams all, as the Patriots held him to just 54 rushing yards in a season-opening 18-7 win over the Golden Gophers on Aug. 23.

The second week of the season, the Patriots suffered a 17-10 defeat to 7A rival Vestavia Hills in a game that was delayed nearly three hours by lightning. After that, Region 4 play began and Homewood got on a roll.

The Patriots breezed past Pelham and Helena and shut out Center Point 24-0 on homecoming. Marcus McGhee caught the critical touchdown pass on fourth down in a 31-28 win over Minor on Oct. 5. The following week, Homewood dispatched Chelsea.

Against Carver-Birmingham on Oct. 19, quarterback Larkin Williams fought through an injury as the Patriots gutted out a 27-13 win.

In the de facto region title game on Oct. 25, the Patriots would not have the same fortune. On a cold, windy and rainy evening at Jackson-Olin, the Mustangs wrapped up an 18-10 win behind four big plays.

Those four plays counted for over 90 percent of the Jackson-Olin offense that evening, but it proved to be enough in the miserable conditions.

Homewood held on to beat Paul Bryant 31-21 in the regular season finale, in a game not as close as the final score line indicated. The Patriots exacted a measure of revenge on the Stampede, which won the matchup in 2017 to spoil Homewood’s hopes of a perfect season.

In the playoffs, the Patriots picked up a 24-14 win over Athens in the first round, as Athens made a push after falling behind 17-0 in the first half. In the second round, the Patriots defense pitched its second shutout of the season in a 14-0 win over Gardendale. The Indians proved too explosive in the quarterfinals, as they won 48-7.