Patriots season ends in regional final

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kaleb Carson (1) dribbles against Oxford guard Jalen Alexander (0) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kamryn Foster (23) dribbles against Oxford guard Jaylin Taylor (1) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kaleb Carson (1) makes a fast break during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Oxford guard Jalen Alexander (0) guards Homewood forward Hayes DeCoudres (11) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kaleb Carson (1) shoots over Oxford guard Jalen Alexander (0) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Patriot fans cheer during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood head coach Elijah Garrison coaches from the sideline during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard David Walden (3) dribbles against Oxford guard Caileb Wilson (2) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Drew Vail (2) shoots a free throw during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Oxford guard Jermaine Caver (11) dribbles against Homewood guard Kamryn Foster (23) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Daniel Vinson (10) guards Oxford guard Jermaine Caver (11) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard David Walden (3) calls a play during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Drew Vail (2) drives to the basket during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kaleb Carson (1) shoots a free throw during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Patriot fans react during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Patriot cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kaleb Carson (1) shoots over Oxford forward Chris Latson (10) and Oxford guard Jalen Alexander (0) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Patriot bench sit silently during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Patriots team pose for a photo after the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Oxford guard Jermaine Caver (11) shoots over Homewood guard Daniel Vinson (10) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

JACKSONVILLE – The Homewood High School boys basketball ran into the top-ranked team in Class 6A Wednesday morning, and it was tough sledding from the outset.

The Patriots fell short in the Northeast Regional final to No. 1 Oxford, 55-22, at Jacksonville State University.

Oxford started out strong and never allowed Homewood any room to believe. The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 14-1 lead after a quarter, holding the Patriots without a field goal until the second quarter.

Oxford took a 29-9 lead into halftime, but Homewood put forth a rally early in the third quarter. The Patriots cut into the deficit, making it 31-18 midway through the third, but Oxford quickly responded and built the lead back, cruising from there.

Oxford was led by three double-digit scorers, with Chris Latson (11 points), Jalen Alexander (11) and Jaylin Taylor (10) leading the way.

The loss ends what was a tremendous season for Homewood, in Elijah Garrison’s second year as head coach. Homewood finished with a 25-8 record, losing only twice in its last 20 games. The Patriots won the area in the regular season, along with the area tournament, and won a sub-regional game against Shades Valley and a regional game against Mountain Brook to get to the final eight.

“We win 13 games in a row, win an area tournament, get to the regional final,” Garrison said. “It sucks that that’s how it ends, but I’m super proud of them. They’re a special group of young men.”

The Yellow Jackets never allowed Patriots standout guard Kaleb Carson to get rolling, and he finished with just seven points in the final game of his career.

“He’s a special kid,” Garrison said. “He’s grown up a lot and really matured, he’s a very unselfish kid and wants what’s best for his friends and teammates. I saw him grow up a lot in the last year.”

Carson and his teammates echoed each other, saying last season’s loss to Mountain Brook in the sub-regional round fueled the Patriots to put together a special season.

“It’s not every day you get to play this game with your best friends for the last three months,” senior Hayes DeCoudres said. “When you’re hanging out with people you love and playing a game you love, you get close.”