Patriots knock off Mountain Brook at regionals

The Homewood High School boys basketball team notched a significant win last Friday, defeating Mountain Brook 52-40 in the opening round of the Class 6A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University.

Homewood's season has been ended at the hands of the Spartans each of the last two years, and the Patriots returned the favor this time around.

The Patriots defense locked down the Spartans much of the game, allowing nine or fewer points over the second, third and fourth quarters.

"That's a quality opponent that we just played, and I have all the respect for Coach [Tyler] Davis and what he has done and is doing at Mountain Brook," Homewood head coach Elijah Garrison said following the game. "Everybody knows the success that they have had, and so that's a good win for us. We didn't come in here thinking that we were the underdogs, though. We thought we could play in that game."

Homewood has certainly had a strong season this year, much like Mountain Brook, and had reason to feel that way. The Patriots improved to 25-7 on the year with the win.

Kaleb Carson led all scorers with 19 points in the contest, adding four assists and four rebounds to his line as well. Jace Harden had a standout game, going for a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

"The AHSAA is probably really excited that Mountain Brook and Homewood just played, because it's packed. Super, super proud that our students showed up, our community showed up. You saw the end of the game; these guys go and celebrate with their peers. That's what high school sports are about."

Homewood now preps to play top-ranked Oxford on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., also at Jacksonville State, with a trip to the state final four on the line.