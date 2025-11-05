Playoffs Football Preview: Patriots host Pell City

× Expand Homewood’s Luke Eldridge (6) prepares for the game between Homewood and James Clemons on Thursday Oct. 30, at Madison City Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine.

The playoffs have officially arrived. For some teams, the end is near. For others, there are still several games left to play.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down the first round of the playoffs.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 10 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Homewood (9-1) vs. Pell City (7-3)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood knocked off James Clemens 38-28; Pell City beat Southside-Gadsden 54-19.

What to watch: For as good of a regular season as Homewood had, the Patriots’ opening round draw is far from a given. Pell City has had a strong season and came out on the short end of the stick in a three-way tie for second in Region 6. Homewood has proven it can play with anyone this season, as evidenced by wins over the likes of James Clemens and Parker and its only loss coming to Mountain Brook. Homewood appears to be the better team on paper, but the Panthers are no slouch.

Recent playoff history: Homewood is in the state playoffs for the 14th straight year, and all 12 years of head coach Ben Berguson’s tenure. In those previous 13 appearances, the Patriots have advanced to the quarterfinals twice. Pell City is in the postseason for the second straight year, but has not won a playoff game since 2012.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Pell City 21-14 on Oct. 1, 1993. The series dates back to 1986, with Homewood winning four of six.

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Hartselle and Buckhorn in the second round.

Mountain Brook (7-3) vs. Mortimer Jordan (4-6)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook took an open date; Mortimer Jordan lost to Hartselle 24-0.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has had a week to heal up any lingering bruises, getting a bye week before the playoffs started. The Spartans making it to a 7-3 record this season with so many injuries is a testament to head coach Chris Yeager and his staff, and now the Spartans have their sights set on winning a game (or a few) in the playoffs. They have a favorable matchup to open things.

Recent playoff history: Mountain Brook is in the playoffs for the 10th straight year, having won at least one playoff game each of the last five seasons. The Spartans made consecutive semifinal appearances in 2020 and 2021 before appearing in the 2022 state championship game. Mortimer Jordan is in the playoffs for the third straight year, but has not won a playoff game since 2019.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Mortimer Jordan 54-14 on Oct. 20, 2023. The Spartans have won both previous meetings.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Fort Payne and Athens in the second round.

Briarwood (5-5) vs. Leeds (6-4)

Class 5A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to McAdory 56-13; Leeds took an open date.

What to watch: This game is a rematch from earlier in the season, as Leeds rallied from a two-score deficit to win. These two programs are intimately familiar with one another, as Leeds head coach Jerry Hood spent time on staff with Matthew Forester and the Lions a few years ago. Both squads have had up-and-down seasons as well, but both of these coaches know what it to takes to win in the playoffs. The biggest difference for Briarwood from the first meeting is not having star defensive lineman Garrett Witherington, who is out with injury. The Lions have attempted to shuffle things around on defense in his absence and will see what they can do against the Green Wave.

Recent playoff history: Briarwood is back in the playoffs after missing out last year. The Lions have won at least one game in each of their last eight playoff appearances. Leeds is in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and made it to the semifinals a year ago.

Last meeting: Leeds rallied to knock off Briarwood 29-28 on Sept. 26, 2025. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Next round: The winner takes on the winner between Russellville and Boaz in the second round.

Spain Park (8-2) vs. McAdory (7-2)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Gardendale 45-17; McAdory blew past Briarwood 56-13.

What to watch: Spain Park has been a constantly improving team all season, and last week’s 17 points allowed were the most since Week 5 of the season. That number doesn’t tell the entire story, though, as the Jags’ defense has been one of the toughest units to score on in the second half of this season. This will be the start of one last playoff run for senior quarterback Brock Bradley, who will leave Spain Park as the all-time winningest quarterback. The Jags’ offense has posted over 40 points in each of the last five games.

Recent playoff history: Spain Park made a run to the quarterfinals last fall in its first playoff appearance since 2017. McAdory, on the other hand, is making its 29th straight playoff appearance.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Next round: The winner will take on the winner between Saraland and Wetumpka in the second round.

Hoover (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium

Last week: Hoover and Central each took open dates.

What to watch: This is the year Region 3 and Region 2 cross over in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, leading to high-quality first round matchups like this one. The Bucs have not had the year they hoped for, but they are still among the most talented and dangerous teams in Alabama. Central has had another stellar regular season and is certainly the favorite, but the Bucs will not be an easy out to start the playoffs. Hoover has struggled with consistency throughout the season, but the Bucs’ win over Thompson a few weeks ago is proof of what they are capable of when they play four solid quarters.

Recent playoff history: Hoover is in the playoffs for the 26th straight year and has won at least one playoff game each year in this run. The Bucs have not lost in the first round since 1992. Central is in the postseason for the 12th straight year.

Last meeting: Central knocked off Hoover 17-7 on Nov. 22, 2024, in the state semifinals. It was the first Central win in five meetings.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between James Clemens and Fairhope in the second round.

Vestavia Hills (8-2) at Auburn (8-2)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Duck Samford Stadium – Auburn High

Last week: Vestavia Hills cruised past Catholic-Montgomery 40-13; Auburn took an open date.

What to watch: This matchup early in the regular season could end up being Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans’ biggest obstacle when it comes to preparing for this game. In Week 2, the Rebels thrashed Auburn, jumping out to a huge lead at halftime and coasting to a 42-14 win. This game will almost assuredly not look like that, as Auburn has progressed and improved all season, only dropping one other game. The Tigers have also had an extra week to prepare for the Rebels, so this has all the makings of a highly-competitive game to kickstart the playoffs.

Recent playoff history: Evans has made the Rebels playoff mainstays again, as they have made it and advanced to the second round each of the last three years. Auburn is in the playoffs for the 25th straight year.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Auburn 42-14 on Aug. 28, 2025. The Rebels have won of the six meetings.

Next round: The winner will get the winner between Sparkman and Daphne in the second round.

Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) vs. Opelika (7-3)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville and Opelika each took an open date.

What to watch: This is another compelling Region 2 vs. Region 3 first round playoff matchup in Class 7A. The Huskies have been great all year, minus back-to-back losses to Thompson and Prattville, and could be poised to make a deep playoff run. Both teams in this matchup have had an extra week to prepare and heal up from the regular season. Opelika started out strong, but a puzzling loss to Enterprise led to a shaky stretch to end the regular season.

Recent playoff history: Hewitt-Trussville is in the playoffs for the sixth straight year and is hoping to advance again after losing in the first round last fall. Opelika is back in the playoffs for the second straight year, looking for its first playoff win since 2021.

Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Baker and Florence in the second round.

Clay-Chalkville (10-0) vs. Jackson-Olin (4-6)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville took an open date; Jackson-Olin lost to Alma Bryant 44-6.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has appeared to be the strongest Class 6A team all season long and gets a favorable draw to open up the playoffs. The Cougars have championship aspirations and should have no trouble in the first round.

Recent playoff history: Clay-Chalkville has made the playoffs for the 14th straight year and is looking to wash away the sour taste from being eliminated in the second round last year.

Last meeting: Jackson-Olin is in the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Gadsden City and Jasper in the second round.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.