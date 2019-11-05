Playoff Football Primer: Patriots head to Pinson Valley for 1st round

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Justin Towner 08, Len Irvine 03, Cameron Green 13, during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale.

Here's a look at the local high school football playoff games this week.

Briarwood (9-1) vs. Marbury (6-4)

Class 5A 1st round

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood shut out previously unbeaten Hueytown 7-0. Marbury defeated Holtville 36-14.

What to watch: Briarwood makes its 27th consecutive playoff appearance, its first under new head coach Matthew Forester. The Lions enter the playoffs playing their best football of the season, continually improving week by week during their eight-game winning streak. The defense was nothing shy of dominant against Hueytown last week. Briarwood has won its last four first-round playoff games, while Marbury is looking for its first playoff victory since 2007.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

The winner gets…: The winner between Rehobeth and Jackson in the second round of the playoffs.

Chelsea (5-5) at Oxford (9-1)

Class 6A 1st round

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Oxford High School

Last week: Chelsea finished the regular season with a 24-14 victory over Pell City. Oxford knocked off Sumter Central 52-0.

What to watch: Chelsea has found life again after a two-year absence from the playoffs. The Hornets have improved greatly under second-year head coach Dustin Goodwin. After losing three straight in the toughest part of region play, Chelsea finished out the regular season with two straight wins. Oxford has had a tremendous season, falling only to Clay-Chalkville.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Oxford 38-17 on Oct. 23, 2015. The teams have split two previous meetings.

The winner gets…: The winner between Mae Jemison and Cullman in the second round of the playoffs.

Homewood (4-6) at Pinson Valley (7-2)

Class 6A 1st round

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell to Paul Bryant 31-28. Pinson Valley dominated Lee-Huntsville 47-0.

What to watch: Homewood pays a visit to the two-time defending Class 6A champion to begin the postseason. Following a 1-5 start to the season, Homewood rallied to win three straight region games to barge into the playoffs. Pinson Valley’s defense will make things tough on the Patriots, as the Indians have surrendered just 12 points over the last six weeks. Homewood has won in the first round in five of the last six years.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley ran away with a 48-7 win over Homewood in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs on Nov. 23, 2018. Homewood has won three of five previous meetings.

The winner gets…: The winner between Fort Payne and Hartselle in the second round of the playoffs.

Hoover (8-2) vs. Sparkman (8-2)

Class 7A 1st round

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover lost to IMG Academy (Fla.) 38-7. Sparkman held off Decatur 21-14.

What to watch: Following last week’s game, Hoover head coach Josh Niblett paved the way for the return of star quarterback Robby Ashford, who has been sidelined since the third week of the season. The Bucs have managed well in his absence, winning six straight region games before falling to IMG Academy. Hoover has not lost a first-round playoff game since 1992.

Last meeting: Hoover defeated Sparkman 49-7 on Nov. 10, 2017, in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The winner gets…: The winner between James Clemens and Vestavia Hills in the second round of the playoffs.

Mountain Brook (8-2) at Florence (6-4)

Class 7A 1st round

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Braly Municipal Stadium (Florence)

Last week: Mountain Brook outlasted Gardendale 13-10 in overtime. Florence took its open week.

What to watch: Florence got off to a 2-4 start, but rebounded to win its last four and earn a home game to begin the playoffs. Mountain Brook has put together an outstanding season, with its only blemishes coming against top teams Hoover and Thompson. The Spartans get it done with a physical brand of football, willing to run the ball nearly every play if it’s working. Mountain Brook has won first-round playoff games each of the last two years.

Last meeting: Florence knocked Mountain Brook out of the playoffs with a 33-21 win on Nov. 8, 2013.

The winner gets…: The winner between Thompson and Austin in the second round of the playoffs.

Vestavia Hills (7-3) at James Clemens (8-2)

Class 7A 1st round

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills dominated Huffman 53-0. James Clemens took care of Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49-26.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 against a James Clemens squad that has ripped off eight consecutive wins after dropping its first two at the start. The Rebels allowed 35 points each to the two toughest teams on their schedule, Hoover and Thompson. But besides those games, they have allowed no more than 16 points in any contest. They will be tested by a James Clemens offense averaging over 43 points per contest. Vestavia Hills has won its last five first-round playoff games.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

The winner gets…: The winner between Hoover and Sparkman in the second round of the playoffs.

Clay-Chalkville (8-2) at Helena (8-2)

Class 6A 1st round

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat its second Class 7A team of the season in a 31-21 win over Gadsden City. Helena beat Calera 21-3.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville enters the playoffs as the fourth seed from the loaded Class 6A, Region 6, despite its 8-2 record. After two straight losses, the Cougars came out of their open week with five wins to conclude the regular season. Clay-Chalkville has advanced to the 6A semifinals each of the last two years and has won seven of its last eight first-round games.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

The winner gets…: The winner between Athens and Buckhorn in the second round of the playoffs.