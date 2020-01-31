PHOTOS: Patriots finish regular season at McAdory

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Girls Bkt Homewood’s Anna Grace Gibbons (15) dribbles the ball guarded by McAdory’s Nyah Bibbs (0) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Girls Bkt Homewood’s Kennedy Campbell (1) looks to pass the ball guarded by McAdory’s Lauren Powell (12) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Girls Bkt Homewood’s Caidyn Cannon (10) shoots a layup guarded by McAdory’s Lauren Powell (12) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Boys Bkt Homewood’s Bo Barber (2) dribbles the ball guarded by McAdory’s Joshua Wilson (4) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Girls Bkt Homewood’s Kassidy Schnoer (33) shoots a layup guarded by McAdory’s Jordan Austin (22) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Boys Bkt Homewood’s Pate Owen (32) moves toward the goal guarded by McAdory’s Jordan Long (10) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Boys Bkt Homewood’s Pate Owen (32) shoots a layup guarded by McAdory’s Jordan Long (10) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Boys Bkt Homewood’s Bo Barber (2) drives the ball downcourt in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Girls Bkt Homewood’s Brinley Cassell (2) dribbles the ball toward the goal guarded by McAdory’s Nyah Bibbs (0) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Boys Bkt Homewood’s PJ Davis (0) dunks the ball in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

On Thursday evening, the Homewood High School basketball teams finished the regular season with a trip to McAdory. The Lady Patriots fell 72-53, suffering just their third loss of the season. The boys escaped with a 67-64 victory. Pate Owen notched a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while PJ Davis had 16 points and six rebounds.

The Homewood girls finished the regular season with a 23-3 overall record, while the boys are 17-13.

Next week, the Patriots will begin postseason play with the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments. The girls will host the winner between Shades Valley and Huffman on Thursday at 6 p.m. The boys tournament is at Huffman, with the Patriots facing Shades Valley in the first round on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game plays Huffman on Friday night.

