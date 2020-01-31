PHOTOS: Patriots finish regular season at McAdory

by

×

1 of 10

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Homewood’s Anna Grace Gibbons (15) dribbles the ball guarded by McAdory’s Nyah Bibbs (0) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

2 of 10

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Homewood’s Kennedy Campbell (1) looks to pass the ball guarded by McAdory’s Lauren Powell (12) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

3 of 10

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Homewood’s Caidyn Cannon (10) shoots a layup guarded by McAdory’s Lauren Powell (12) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

4 of 10

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Homewood’s Bo Barber (2) dribbles the ball guarded by McAdory’s Joshua Wilson (4) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

5 of 10

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Homewood’s Kassidy Schnoer (33) shoots a layup guarded by McAdory’s Jordan Austin (22) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

6 of 10

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Homewood’s Pate Owen (32) moves toward the goal guarded by McAdory’s Jordan Long (10) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

7 of 10

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Homewood’s Pate Owen (32) shoots a layup guarded by McAdory’s Jordan Long (10) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

8 of 10

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Homewood’s Bo Barber (2) drives the ball downcourt in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

9 of 10

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Girls Bkt

Homewood’s Brinley Cassell (2) dribbles the ball toward the goal guarded by McAdory’s Nyah Bibbs (0) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

10 of 10

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

HW at McAdory Boys Bkt

Homewood’s PJ Davis (0) dunks the ball in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Homewood defeated McAdory 67-64. Photo by Erin Nelson

On Thursday evening, the Homewood High School basketball teams finished the regular season with a trip to McAdory. The Lady Patriots fell 72-53, suffering just their third loss of the season. The boys escaped with a 67-64 victory. Pate Owen notched a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while PJ Davis had 16 points and six rebounds.

The Homewood girls finished the regular season with a 23-3 overall record, while the boys are 17-13.

Next week, the Patriots will begin postseason play with the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments. The girls will host the winner between Shades Valley and Huffman on Thursday at 6 p.m. The boys tournament is at Huffman, with the Patriots facing Shades Valley in the first round on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game plays Huffman on Friday night.

See the slideshow at the top of the post for a few photos from the action. For a full photo gallery from the games, check out the links below.

View more photos from the boys win here.

View more photos from the girls game here.

Tags

by