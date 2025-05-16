Patriots win 2nd straight golf title

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Jason Haithcock The Homewood High School boys golf team won the Class 6A state championship on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at RTJ Oxmoor Valley. Photo courtesy of Jason Haithcock. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Kaman Rouse tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Kaman Rouse tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Kaman Rouse tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Lowery tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Lowery tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Lowery tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Kaman Rouse tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Homewood High School’s boys golf team delivered a dominant performance at the Class 6A state golf tournament, firing a two-day total of 562 (14-under par) at RTJ Oxmoor Valley’s Ridge Course to claim the state title.

The Patriots opened the tournament Monday with a steady round of 285, led by Alex Wahl’s 70. Jack Lowery and Andrew Woods each posted rounds of 71, while Kaman Rouse’s 73 finished out the scoring. Despite some early challenges, Homewood closed the opening round with a strong back nine that positioned them among the top contenders heading into the final day.

On Tuesday, Homewood turned in its most impressive effort of the season with a blistering 277, the lowest team round of the tournament. Rouse led the way with a four-under 68, including a 33 on the front nine. Lowery and Wahl carded matching rounds of 69, and Woods added a 71 as the Patriots pulled away from the field.

Spain Park finished second at 4-over, 18 strokes behind Homewood. Homewood’s second-day performance turned a two-stroke lead into an 18-stroke blowout. Athens was third at 586 and Spanish Fort was fourth at 592.

Wahl finished with a two-day total of 139, followed closely by Lowery (140), Rouse (141) and Woods (142). Sawyer Bennett posted solid rounds of 77 and 74, although he was not included in the official team scoring.

The win gives Homewood back-to-back state titles and the third in program history.