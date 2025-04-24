Patriots tennis finishes season at state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Tennis The Homewood High School boys tennis team finished third in the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Photo courtesy of Homewood Tennis.

The Homewood High School boys and girls tennis teams competed on the highest stage earlier this week, as each played in the Class 6A state tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center.

Mountain Brook swept the boys and girls state titles for the third straight season, with the Spartans girls claiming their eighth consecutive championship.

Homewood’s boys performed admirably, finishing third behind Mountain Brook and Jasper. Mountain Brook (81 points) and Jasper (53) had plenty of distance on the rest of the field, but Homewood managed to edge out a couple close competitors. The Patriots accumulated 36 points, more than McGill-Toolen’s 35 and Northridge’s 30.

Ford Haines finished second in No. 4 doubles, reaching the final. The No. 1 doubles pair of Camden Cox and Colton Cox also reached the final for a runner-up finish.

Winston Jones, Charlie Bernstein, Cason Cox and Knox Chapman also competed for the boys. The No. 2 (Jones and Haines) and 3 (Cason Cox and Chapman) doubles tandems advanced to the semifinals for the Patriots.

On the girls side, Vivi Evans finished as the runner-up in No. 2 singles, as the team finished eighth in the team competition.

Madeleine Ann Brockwell, Elizabeth Chappell, Leila Jarvis-Dabila, Josie West, Carter Gray and Dayton Agee also competed for the girls.