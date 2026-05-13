Patriots softball finishes season at regionals

× 1 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Kloeanne Smith (1) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Madison Letson (15) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Madison Letson (15) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Madison Letson (15) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Allie Stuman (20) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Kloeanne Smith (1) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Peighton Letson (24) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Peighton Letson (24) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Peighton Letson (24) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Lucy Robinett (7) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Kloeanne Smith (1) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Peighton Letson (24) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley East Regional Homewood's Anne Hope Howell (14) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Homewood High School's softball team recently completed one of the program's most successful seasons in recent memory.

The Patriots advanced to the Class 6A East Regional, reaching the elimination bracket final before bowing out.

Homewood qualified for the regional tournament after winning its area in dominant fashion.

At regionals, the Patriots began things with a 3-2 win over Clay-Chalkville. Kloeanne Smith scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give Homewood a walk-off win. In the contest, Madison Letson went 4-for-4 with a double out of the leadoff spot, with Peighton Letson doing much of the damage. She drove in two runs, pilling up three hits in the game. Emily Stuman threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and striking out five.

Homewood then ran into Oxford, the team that went on to win the regional, and fell 5-3. Jakayla Byrd hit a triple in the game for the Patriots, while Allie Stuman doubled home a run. Lucy Robinett had a pair of hits in the game as well.

The Patriots rebounded the next morning with an 18-0 win over Minor. Madison Letson hit a pair of inside-the-park home runs, while Alice Whitten added another. Robinett and Allie Stuman each had three hits in the game and Emily Stuman and Tally Hatchet combined for the three scoreless innings.

In the elimination bracket final, the Patriots fell to Gardendale 9-1. Robinett had three more hits to finish a strong tournament.

Homewood finished the year with a 29-8-1 record.