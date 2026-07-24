Patriots shine in AHSAA All-Star Week

× Expand Graphic courtesy of AHSAA The 30th annual AHSAA All-Star Week was held July 20-24 in Montgomery. Graphic courtesy of AHSAA.

Three Homewood High School student-athletes competed in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week.

George Brockwell, listed as a catcher, infielder and outfielder on the North baseball roster, earned the win in the opener of Monday's doubleheader, throwing four innings with four hits allowed, one earned run and five strikeouts.

Aiden Winzeler, a midfielder on the North boys soccer team, played 60 minutes and took two shots as the North and South played to a 2-2 tie.

Charlie Bernstein, on the North boys tennis team, defeated Mark Evans of Wetumpka 6-0, 6-0, as the North won the dual 7-2.