Patriots see room for improvement

Editor's Note: As of press time, the high school football season was still set to begin Aug. 21. It was unclear whether the season would be altered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall didn’t go as planned for the Homewood High School football team, as the Patriots posted a 4-7 record after two consecutive 10-win campaigns.

But they won the games they needed to in order to keep their eight-year playoff streak alive.

Despite the fact that he’ll be playing with one of the smallest rosters he’s had, head coach Ben Berguson is high on the 2020 team. The completion of a new building on campus that will include a locker room and weight room will also serve as a boon for the program, which has practiced on the baseball field and used portable trailers for locker rooms in recent years.

“The deck has been stacked against us the last couple years,” Berguson said. “The last couple years have been really hard because we haven’t a field house or locker room.”

The facility was slated to open in August. While the facility will be a significant upgrade, the Patriots will still have to produce results on the field. With 13 returning starters, they feel equipped to do that.

OFFENSE

Homewood feels it has two solid options at quarterback, with senior Brode Susce and sophomore Woods Ray battling it out to be the team’s new signal caller. Susce is also a baseball pitcher that possesses “tremendous arm strength,” according to Berguson. Ray is a dual-threat player who can throw and run effectively.

Harvey Ray, Woods’ older brother, will give the Patriots’ offense more flexibility, as the 6-foot-5 tight end has impressed his head coach.

“If he has a good year, he’ll be a big time prospect,” Berguson said. “He’s got good hands. He can do multiple things.”

Out wide, Homewood has to find some way to replace the dynamic Trae Ausmer, who had over 1,000 receiving yards last fall. The leading candidate to shoulder most of the load this year is senior Len Irvine.

“He’s sneaky good,” Berguson said. “He’ll hit you on a big play when you’re not expecting it.”

Aron Marsch, J.C. Daniel and Charlie Reeves are other receivers expected to step into significant roles.

The Patriots don’t have much experience returning in the backfield, but sophomore Sam Carr is expected to command most of the carries after recovering from an injury last fall. Homewood moved senior Jed Stone from receiver to running back to provide depth, and Berguson didn’t rule out sophomore Jackson Parris helping out as well.

Homewood’s offensive line should be a strength despite the loss of all-state lineman Lucas Padgett. James Brooks moved over to the defensive line briefly in the summer but returns as another starter along the offensive line. Clark Snow moved down one spot on the line and will play left guard this year, while Thomas Roney returns at right tackle. Foster Snow and Jack Glenn have the chance to be new starters, while Cooper Johnston and Graham McLean could crack the rotation as well.

DEFENSE

Berguson is bullish on the expected improvement of the team’s defense this fall, as the Patriots were far too susceptible to allowing the big play last fall.

What will help in that regard is the experience returning in the secondary. Berguson is high on cornerback JaCorrie Ponds, a 6-foot corner only playing his second year of football.

“If he has a good year, he’ll be a prospect,” Berguson said.

J’veon Snow and Cameron Humes are also experienced corners. At safety, Blake Bunshaw, Dashaun Cottrell and Taylor Pattersonall return.

“We feel really good about the secondary,” Berguson said.

Charlie Goode and Henry Watson return at the two inside linebacker positions, but the Patriots will have to figure out the two outside spots in their 3-4 defense. Miller Chapman, Adam Parker and Carter Engle are candidates to settle into those roles. Berguson also mentioned some of the secondary depth being able to slide down and help out there.

Jalen Wright is the lone returner on the defensive line, and he will likely slide to nose guard after playing on the end last year. Emmanuel Erhumwunsee and Josh Beasley have moved from linebacker and will compete for playing time as ends, along with Taylor Ratcliff. James Brooks moved over from the offensive line to provide depth at the nose.

SPECIAL TEAMS

A couple receivers will handle the Patriots’ kicking duties, with Daniel expected to takeover placekicking and kickoff duties, while Irvine will handle the punting role after excelling in that role last fall.

SCHEDULE

Class 6A, Region 5 has a few new faces this fall, most notably Mountain Brook after the Spartans dropped down from 7A. The Patriots will face a stiff challenge there, and they will also have to deal with the likes of Briarwood, Chelsea, Huffman, Shades Valley and Woodlawn.

Outside of region play, Homewood opens the season with contests against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills and McAdory. The Patriots conclude the regular season at Pelham.