Patriots ready to win with young, experienced core

When people climb the hill to the Homewood High School softball field this spring, they will find some updated facilities.

The field is now turf, and two new batting cages have been erected beside it.

“We’re so thankful to [Homewood City Schools Superintendent] Dr. [Justin] Hefner and everyone who made that happen,” Homewood head coach Arica Moss said. “That’s been a game changer already.”

One thing that hasn’t really changed is the roster. The Patriots had no seniors last season and return virtually the same team for 2025.

“I have high expectations for this team, and they have high expectations for themselves,” Moss said. “We’re not going to lean on any individual, but it’s going to be a team effort and everybody doing their job and producing positive results from that.”

There are four seniors on this season’s team, with Abigail Box, Mia Gonzalez, Ava Robinson and Julia Dabney playing the role of senior leaders.

Those four, plus several younger players with burgeoning talent, give the Patriots plenty of optimism entering the spring.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Moss, who enters her fourth year as head coach. “We’ve been through the struggles of being really young. It wasn’t that long ago that all of our freshmen were playing with us as seventh- and eighth-graders.”

“We’ve had some years to learn each other and grow with each other,” Moss added. “Now, we’re at a point where we have four seniors who are valuable components to the team and juniors, sophomores and freshmen that have been with them.”

The pitching staff is a great reflection of that balance. Gonzalez will be one of the Patriots’ top arms this spring, as will freshmen Grace Pilgrim and Anne Hope Howell.

Box returns as the team’s primary second baseman, while Robinson will settle into an outfield spot once she concludes the basketball season.

Junior Lauren Smith and sophomore Allie Stuman give the Patriots two solid options at catcher, with Stuman playing plenty of first base as well. Two other sophomores, shortstop Kloeanne Smith and outfielder Madison Letson, are back after standout seasons at the plate in 2024.

Eighth-grader Peighton Letson has impressed in the preseason, while freshman Lucy Robinett will be on the varsity team full-time after coming up at the end of last year. Madison Felton is new to the program and will play in the outfield. Elise Meacham, Isabelle Bowden and Talley Hatcher will contribute as well.

“We have all the parts there to succeed this year,” Moss said.

Moss also credited her coaching staff, which includes Wayne Sheets, Mike and Diana Taylor, and Lexi Pace.

Homewood is a favorite to get back to the regional tournament this spring, competing in an area with Jackson-Olin, Parker and Minor.