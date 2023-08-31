Patriots play 5 games in busy September

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Homewood inside linebacker Trust Darnell (33) sacks Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabriel Benton (3) during a game against Benjamin Russell in September 2022.

The Homewood High School football team has an important slate of games in September, if the Patriots desire to continue a streak of making the state playoffs that is now at 11 straight years.

The Patriots opened the season at John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore, before embarking on a five-game month featuring their first three Class 6A, Region 3 contests.

Homewood opens the month at home against Vestavia Hills on Sept. 1, looking to put forth a better effort than a season ago, when the Rebels blasted Homewood 35-0.

That has long been a tough series for the Patriots, as they have won just twice since 2006. Vestavia holds a 30-21 lead overall in the rivalry.

Homewood begins region play Sept. 8 at home against Helena. The two teams have played just five times, with Homewood claiming three of those. The Patriots earned a 24-15 win over the Huskies last fall.

The Patriots begin a three-game road swing Sept. 15, as they head to Calera for another region game. Last fall’s meeting was the first between the two programs, as Homewood outlasted the Eagles and won 48-38.

Homewood will head to Alexander City the following Friday to take on what is sure to be a stout Benjamin Russell team. The game was one of Homewood’s best wins a season ago, as the Patriots claimed a 31-24 victory at Waldrop Stadium. Homewood holds a 7-4 lead in the all-time series. The programs have some history, meeting in the state championship games in 2000 and 2001, with each team claiming one of those titles.

The Patriots will wrap up the month Sept. 29 at Pinson Valley in a non-region game. The teams met in the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, with the Indians claiming blowout victories in each. However, Homewood made a game of it last fall and had its chances, but fell to Pinson 21-13.

Homewood will play three more region games in October before wrapping up the regular season the first weekend

of November.