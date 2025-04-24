Patriots host 2nd round baseball playoff series

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler The Homewood High School baseball team spills out of the dugout in a playoff game against Clay-Chalkville on April 18, 2025. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.

The high school baseball playoffs continue this weekend, with Class 7A beginning and Classes 1A-6A taking on the second round.

Homewood will remain home following an emphatic series sweep over Clay-Chalkville last weekend in the Class 6A playoffs. This week, the Patriots will host Hartselle, the top-ranked team in 6A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the season.

Friday’s doubleheader is set to start at 5 p.m., with an if-necessary game set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Following a sweep of Oxford in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, No. 2 Mountain Brook will host Buckhorn at Spartan Field this week in the second round.

A Friday doubleheader is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be Saturday at 1 p.m. Buckhorn swept Mortimer Jordan last week in the opening round of the playoffs.No. 3 Chelsea is also heading to the second round of the 6A playoffs and will be making a trip south to play at No. 7 Saraland. Chelsea took care of business last week against Brookwood, sweeping the series last Friday.

This week’s games will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with potential decisive third game Saturday at 1 p.m.

Briarwood will also be making a trip south, playing at No. 4 St. Paul’s in the second round of the 5A playoffs. The Lions dispatched Holtville in the opening round of the postseason, and will look once again to advance a round further.

The Lions will play a doubleheader Friday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. If a decisive third game is needed, that will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The 7A playoffs begin this weekend, with Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover both in action.

Hewitt-Trussville has been the top-ranked team in 7A all season and hosts Sparkman in the opening round. A Friday doubleheader will start at Phil English Field at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with an if-necessary third game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 7 Hoover heads north to play No. 8 Grissom this weekend. The Bucs are 23-16 entering the postseason and finished as the runners-up in Area 6. Their doubleheader will begin Friday at 4:30 p.m., with a third game Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.