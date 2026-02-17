Patriots heading to regionals Friday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood High School boys basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament on Feb. 10, 2026, at Homewood High School. Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball.

The next step of the high school basketball playoffs has arrived.

The Homewood boys will take to the court Friday in the opening round of the Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University.

Homewood (24-7) will take on longtime rival Mountain Brook in the opening round of the Class 6A regional semifinal.

The Patriots come into the game on a 12-game winning streak, performing as one of the top teams in the state over the last couple months. They won twice to win the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament and won a defensive struggle over Shades Valley in the sub-regional round.

Homewood and Mountain Brook faced off earlier this season, with the Spartans cruising to a 68-40 win. The two will face off on the Pete Mathews Coliseum floor with much higher stakes this time around, at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Mountain Brook has ended Homewood’s postseason run each of the last two years, last season in the sub-regional round and the year prior in the regional final.

The winner of the game will face off with the winner between Oxford and Gadsden City in the regional final next Wednesday.