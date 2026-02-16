Patriots finish 9th at state wrestling

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Prev Next

The Homewood High School wrestling team finished ninth in the Class 6A state tournament on Feb. 14 in Huntsville.

Athens won the state title, with McAdory, Spain Park, Pell City and Mountain Brook finishing in the top five.

Among the competitors for the Patriots:

Imad Almansoob won two matches in the 106-pound division

Britton Miner competed at 113 pounds

Ben Treadway finished sixth at 120 pounds

William Booker won a match at 132 pounds

Cooper Bailey won a first-round match at 138 pounds

Graham Henninger competed at 157 pounds

Edwin McBride placed fifth at 175 pounds

Randall Jaquez finished third at 215 pounds

Bardon King was fifth at 285 pounds

Jaquez had an impressive run in the tournament. He started off with a win over Mountain Brook’s Will Ellis. He followed that up with a win over Quinten Lowe of Clay-Chalkville. Jaquez’s only loss was in the semifinals against Porter Schott. But he rebounded to beat Hunter Brown of Pell City and Lowe once again to finish third.

McBride lost in the quarterfinals, but rebounded to win twice in the consolation bracket. He fell to Israel Anders of Spain Park in the consolation semifinals before winning the fifth-place match over Saraland’s Demari Johnson.

King won in the opening round, suffered a loss in the quarterfinals, but won twice in the consolation round before another loss in the consolation semifinals. King then defeated Helena’s Dashawn McClain in the fifth-place match.