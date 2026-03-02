Patriots embracing lofty dreams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Homewood’s Levi Nickoli Homewood’s Levi Nickoli, an Auburn signee, is moving to the starting rotation for the 2026 season.

The seniors at Homewood High School have waited many years for this season.

Many of them were thrown into the fire as freshmen. Some were starting varsity games as eighth graders. Four years later, the Patriots believe the foundation they have built together has positioned them for something special.

“High expectations,” head coach Lee Hall said. “But carpe diem — taking one day at a time.”

Hall said this group has been together since childhood, growing up playing park and recreation baseball in Homewood before eventually wearing the high school uniform.

“I call us a community baseball team,” Hall said. “These guys have been together since they were in first grade.”

Homewood returns a strong core from last year’s team. Cooper Mullins is back at catcher and has signed with Northwest Shoals Community College. Ben Roberts returns after serving primarily as a designated hitter last year and will play first base. He has signed with Northwest Shoals, as well. Levi Nickoli, an Auburn signee, has been a varsity starter at shortstop since eighth grade and anchors the infield once again.

Jack Bland, a Calhoun Community College signee, returns after hitting leadoff for most of last season. Will Siegel is back after playing multiple positions a year ago. Cooper Sain has been a regular since his sophomore season and is drawing college interest. Drew Susce, a Gadsden State Community College signee, is back after logging significant at-bats last year.

On the mound, the Patriots are healthy and deep. Senior Sims Young returns after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. As a sophomore, he was one of Homewood’s top relief arms. William Tanner, who is expected to play second base, also returns after missing last year with elbow injuries and can contribute on the mound.

Juniors will play key roles, as well. George Brockwell earned 30 varsity at-bats late last season and proved he could handle high-leverage situations. Hall said he expects Brockwell to hit in the middle of the lineup, whether at designated hitter or a corner position.

Collin Crump also made a statement last year, throwing five strong innings in a playoff game against Hartselle. He is expected to be one of the Patriots’ top arms. Chappy Chapleau is another junior the Patriots will count on to close games.

Prep Baseball Report gave Homewood the preseason No. 2 ranking before the season began, and the Patriots certainly have the talent and the expectations to dream big.

“They’ve earned the right to talk about winning a state championship,” Hall said.

However, that “carpe diem” refrain rings true. Hall’s message to his team has centered on daily improvement rather than outside expectations.

“That pressure is a privilege,” he said.

Homewood will test itself with a demanding schedule, including the Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament in Troy and matchups against Bob Jones and Hazel Green. The Patriots believe they have positioned themselves for a deep postseason run, but Hall’s emphasis remains on the process.

“If we achieve our ultimate goal, which is to win the state championship, we do it,” he said. “If not, then we enjoyed every single day.”