Patriots earn top 2 spot for 4th straight year

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. The Homewood golf team finished second at the Class 6A state tournament on May 14, 2019, at RTJ Capitol Hill in Prattville. It was the fourth consecutive year the Patriots have finished in the top two at state.

For the fourth straight season, the Homewood High School boys golf team left the state tournament with a trophy.

In one sense, the Patriots continued a strong tradition. In another, they had hoped to break a trend. In 2016, Homewood won the state championship, taking home a blue map. But each of the last three years, the trophy has been a red one, for second place.

“I think they’re disappointed that it’s not a blue one,” coach Rick Baguley said following Homewood’s runner-up finish in the Class 6A state tournament on May 14. “Over time, they’ll learn to appreciate how hard it is and how special it is to come in second in the state for the third year in a row.”

Muscle Shoals ran away with the 6A title during the two-day tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill course in Prattville. Muscle Shoals posted a two-day score of 603, 36 strokes clear of the other three teams at the tournament.

Homewood claimed second place by four strokes, edging out Gulf Shores. The Patriots posted a total of 639, while Gulf Shores scored 643. Benjamin Russell placed fourth with a tally of 645.

The Patriots improved by 13 strokes from the first day to the second, which proved vital. After the first day of the tournament, Homewood sat in third place, three strokes behind Benjamin Russell and two ahead of Gulf Shores. All four teams improved on the second day, but Homewood and Gulf Shores cut 13 shots, while Benjamin Russell decreased by just one.

“Didn’t have our best yesterday, and then had to get over it pretty quickly and decide whether they wanted to compete for a map today,” Baguley said.

Ford Goldasich earned runner-up low medalist honors after firing rounds of 72 and 73, for a total of 145. Fort Payne’s Harrison Davis was the individual champion with a 143. Goldasich became the first golfer in Homewood history to play in four state tournaments.

“Ford is one of the most mentally tough people I’ve ever been around,” Baguley said. “He could play any sport, he could compete. He keeps his wits about him. You don’t really know the battle raging on the inside by looking at his outside.”

Goldasich was consistent throughout the postseason, scoring 67 at the section tournament and posting a round of 74 at the sub-state tournament. Baguley credited Goldasich’s demeanor for his ability to remain steady.

“He doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but there’s a lot of heart and a lot of passion on the inside, and that’s awesome,” Baguley said.

Ren Riley finished with a 164 at state, with Harrison Sims just one behind him at 165. Avery Stansell shot 168 and Trey Rouse finished at 169.

The Patriots totaled a team score of 300 at the section tournament, four behind Northridge’s 296. Sims shot a 75, Stansell went for 78, Rouse posted 80 and Riley carded an 81.

The following week, The Patriots posted a team score of 299 at sub-state, behind Muscle Shoals’ winning score of 279. Leading Homewood was Riley, who finished with a round of 72. Stansell came home with a 75 and Sims and Rouse each finished at 78. Joshua Peters and Chris Williams competed as individuals.