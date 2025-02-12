Patriots eager to realize potential

× 1 of 2 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood’s Jack Ross (5) swings at a pitch during an area game against Mountain Brook at Homewood High School on Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Cooper Sain (44) swings at a pitch during an area game against Mountain Brook at Homewood High School on Friday, April 12, 2024. Prev Next

The Patriots seem to have been building toward this season for a few years now.

Young players are no longer young, and experience is no longer an issue for the Homewood High School baseball team.

“I’m fired up about our team,” Homewood head coach Lee Hall said. “The last two years, we’ve been kind of bringing along some young guys. A lot of these guys are juniors now that have been playing since they were freshmen."

There have certainly been some growing pains the last couple of seasons, but the Patriots have remained competitive. Last season, Homewood posted a 20-12 record but fell to eventual state runner-up Hartselle in the opening round of the playoffs.

That has only fueled the collective fire of the 2025 team.

“There is seldom a day when I ride up to the school to do some work and there aren’t five, six, seven guys hitting, taking ground balls, down in the cage working. These guys have an innate hunger to be great.”

The Patriots are sure to be strong on the mound. Jack Ross, a Southern Union signee, and Cooper Sain combined to win 14 games last year and return to anchor the rotation. Levi Nickoli, an Auburn commit, has established himself as one of the top closers in the state and will hold down the shortstop position when he’s not on the hill.

Among the seniors, Thomas Davis is back as the starting center fielder. Justin Gamble will be a relief pitcher, and Hall expects him to have a breakout season. Will Dobbins will play first base and pitch for the Patriots.

Connor Brunner plays multiple infield spots, and RC Gartman provides depth in the outfield and is a weapon on the base paths. Winston Martin is an asset to the pitching staff.

Nickoli leads the junior class, as Hall calls him a “generational talent.” He has played on the varsity team since middle school.

Cooper Mullins is back as the team’s starting catcher. Will Seigel’s dedication to improvement has paid off, and he looks to become a lineup regular this spring. Sain had a perfect 6-0 record on the mound last year and will play right field when not pitching. Jack Bland is looking to find his way into the lineup on a regular basis.

Several other juniors are expected to contribute. Ben Roberts has continued to grow and improve over the last couple of years and will be counted on in the infield and on the mound. Michael Baguley will provide depth on the pitching staff as well.

Henry Delk, Ivan Pruitt and John Griffin will provide outfield depth for the Patriots.

William Tanner is masterful with the glove in the infield and hopes to return from injury during the season. Drew Susce will be coming off the basketball court and contributing to the team as well. Sims Young pitched for the Patriots last year, but an arm injury will keep him out of the 2025 season.

Hall is switching up his coaching approach this year. Instead of assuming his usual spot in the third base coach’s box, he will coach from the dugout. Assistant coach Keith DePew will take on more responsibility in that role, while Keith Brown will continue as pitching coach. Nathan Fernekes has been hired onto the staff as well.