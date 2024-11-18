Patriots cross-country excels at state

× Expand Submitted photo The Homewood High School girls cross-country team finished as the Class 6A runner-up at the state meet on Nov. 9, 2024.

The Homewood High School cross-country teams excelled at the Class 6A state meet on Nov. 9 at the state meet in Moulton.

Emma Brooke Levering dominated the competition in the girls meet, winning the race by more than 30 seconds. She ran a blistering pace of 17 minutes, 46 seconds to win the race. The Patriots finished runner-up as a team, second only to Mountain Brook.

Levering is a recent Penn State commit and won five meets during a standout season.

Bailey Zinn was also an all-state runner, finishing 14th overall in 19:07. Madelyn Luckianow (36th, 20:12), Lexie Fowlkes (39th, 20:24) and Lilly Maske (43rd, 20:27) also contributed to the team score.

Zinn’s season was an impressive one, improving on her 2023 state time by a minute.

The boys team placed third in a strong meet as well. Foster Laird led the charge by finishing 17th overall, running the race in 16:11. Charles Stone was 31st with a time of 16:44. Davis Holly (34th, 16:47), RJ Teter (40th, 16:53) and Ethan Bagwell (42nd, 16:55) put points on the board as well.

It was an impressive season for the boys runners. Laird won the section meet the week prior, Teter was just off his personal best from last year, Colvin Bussey improved his time by nearly a minute, Bagwell returned from injury and posted a strong year, while underclassmen Wade Thomas, Charles Stone and Davis Holly were among those to achieve personal bests during the year as well.