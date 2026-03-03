Patriots continuing the push forward

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Homewood’s Allie Stuman Homewood’s Allie Stuman.

Homewood High School’s softball program is looking to take the next step this spring.

The Patriots earned a 20-win season last spring, building momentum and confidence as they continued to elevate expectations.

Head coach Arica Moss believes this year’s team has the pieces to build on that foundation.

“I’m very hopeful for a fun and competitive season,” Moss said. “We have a good mix of young and seasoned players.”

Homewood graduated four impact players from last year’s roster, but Moss said she has been pleased with the way this year’s group has stepped in to fill those roles.

“If what I am seeing in practices translates to the game, our lineup is solid, and we should compete with other good teams,” she said.

The Patriots will lean on a strong senior class to guide the way. Catcher Lauren Smith anchors the defense behind the plate. Moss said Smith’s leadership and vocal presence will be key components for the team.

Talley Hatcher returns in the circle as another senior leader. Moss said the Patriots are hopeful she will have a strong season on the mound. Rebecca Henderson, new to the team this year, rounds out the senior group. Moss described Henderson as an incredibly hard worker who leads by example and lifts up her teammates daily.

Homewood also returns several players who held key roles last season. Junior Madison Letson, an outfielder and leadoff hitter, is coming off a strong year and will once again be counted on to set the tone offensively and defensively. She has committed to Northwest Shoals Community College.

At shortstop, junior Kloeanne Smith brings leadership and a competitive presence to the field. Moss said Smith has been solid both offensively and defensively and is expected to continue that consistency this spring.

Junior infielder Allie Stuman is another key bat in the lineup. After a strong offensive season last year, Moss said the Huntingdon College commit has gotten stronger in the offseason and hopes that development translates into game production.

Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood’s Madison Letson Homewood’s Madison Letson.

In the circle, sophomore Anne Hope Howell returns after emerging last season and developing significantly on the mound. Moss said the staff is excited to see her continue to grow.

Peighton Letson and Lucy Robinett also return to the infield and lineup. The two split time at third base and as designated players last year and are expected to take on larger roles with another year of varsity experience.

“We hope to be a team that competes every game regardless of the opponent,” Moss said. “We hope to limit our mistakes and capitalize where we can.”

The Patriots have scheduled challenging tournaments to prepare for postseason play with a major goal in mind.

“[The] major goal for us is to make it to state this year,” Moss said. “We beat ourselves last year at regionals, and nerves and mistakes got the best of us when it mattered.”

Moss believes the Patriots have the flexibility and depth to make a push.

“We have several players who are talented enough to play different positions well, so we will have to figure who performs best where in game situations, but it is a good problem to have,” she said.