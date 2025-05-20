Patriots cap spring football with game

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Action from the Homewood High School football spring game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Prev Next

The Homewood High School football team capped off its spring session with a game against Corner last Thursday.

The Patriots defeated Corner 21-0 in what essentially amounted to a half of football.

Homewood head coach Ben Berguson noted the strong play of quarterback Kaleb Carson, who "picked up where he left off" after having a strong finish to last season. Carson threw touchdown passes to Hayes DeCoudres and Tomon Felton.

Berguson also gave plenty of credit to the defense, which was solid in the shutout performance.

Homewood will soon begin preparing for the 2025 season in earnest over the summer months. The Patriots kick off the season Aug. 22 against John Carroll.