Patriots boys roll to state title

Photo courtesy of Homewood Track and Field The Homewood High School boys track and field team won the Class 6A state outdoor meet on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Gulf Shores Sportsplex. Photo courtesy of Homewood Track and Field.

Homewood High School’s boys track and field team claimed the Class 6A state championship over the weekend in Gulf Shores, compiling 79 points to edge out defending champion Northridge (64) and Blount (45). It marks the Patriots’ first outdoor title since 2023.

Senior Zaire White led the way for the Patriots, finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.51 seconds and placing third in the 300-meter hurdles at 39.24. Senior Colvin Bussey earned the 800-meter title in 1:55.46 and placed fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 49.50. He also helped the 4x800-meter relay team to a second-place finish in 8:06.51. That relay team also included Foster Laird, Jack Lowery and Isaiah Davis.

Laird scored in three individual distance events, placing sixth in the 800 (1:59.13), ninth in the 1,600 (4:21.48), and fourth in the 3,200 (9:30.93). Davis also placed 13th in the 800 and 12th in the 1,600. Ninth-grader Charles Stone added a 16th-place finish in the 1,600 and placed 10th in the 3,200.

In field events, junior Davis Griffin placed second in the javelin with a throw of 184 feet, while fellow junior Henry Studinka was fifth at 167-4. Junior John Martin cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to place fifth in the high jump and was 14th in the triple jump. In the horizontal jumps, juniors Tomon Felton and John Esslinger finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in the long jump. Esslinger also placed fifth in the triple jump and 12th in the pole vault. Freshman Clayton Coltrin contributed a point by finishing eighth in the pole vault at 13 feet, while freshman Levi Derriso also competed, placing 17th.

Senior Will Ray represented Homewood in the shot put, placing 18th with a throw of 44 feet, 2 inches.

The Patriots’ relay teams were pivotal in the team championship. The 4x100-meter team placed fifth (42.08 seconds) after qualifying sixth in prelims, and the 4x400-meter relay team took seventh (3:26.86).

On the girls side, Homewood placed third overall with 68 points, behind Chelsea and Mountain Brook. Senior Emma Brooke Levering was the star for the Patriots, winning the 1,600 meters (4:58.44) and 3,200 meters (10:53.34), and taking fourth in the 800 (2:16.41). Bailey Zinn finished 11th in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200 (11:35.71). Karis Kynes ran the 1,600 (16th) and Madelyn Luckianow placed 20th in the 3,200. Bekah Hamby also competed in the 800, placing 18th.

Senior Madeline Alford scored in two events, placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.52) and eighth in the 400 (59.43). Sophomore Claire Mitchell took seventh in the 300 hurdles and was 11th in the 400. Ada McElroy also competed in the hurdles, finishing 19th in the 300.

The girls’ relay teams were strong contributors as well. The 4x400 team took third in 4:01.15, while the 4x800 squad placed fifth in 9:56.86.

In the field events, junior Chloe Warren placed second in the shot put (39-10.5), while senior Sadie Busbee finished fifth (36-5) and also took seventh in the discus (101-3). Junior Layla Essalah placed 13th in the discus. Eighth-grader Mirai Aaron notched a ninth-place finish in the shot put.

In the javelin, junior Ma’eva Fortson threw 107-1 to finish ninth, while junior Hannah Grace Longoria placed 22nd. Homewood had three scorers in the pole vault: junior Eloise Delk was third (11-6), junior Keely Chadha was sixth (10-6), and sophomore Kate Northington placed ninth (10-0).