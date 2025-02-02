Patriots basketball teams advance to area finals

× Expand Homewood's Savannah McDonald (11) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Homewood High School boys and girls basketball teams will at least be playing for another week, as both squads won in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament over the weekend.

The boys earned the No. 2 seed, with Minor hosting the tournament. Homewood dispatched No. 3 seed Parker 77-48 on Friday night in the opening round.

In the contest, Kaleb Carson led the charge with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Latham Binkley added 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block. Daniel Vinson had eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Hayes DeCoudres tallied nine points and nine boards as well.

Homewood's boys will play Minor on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Minor for the area title. The winner will host a sub-regional playoff game Saturday and the loser will hit the road.

The Lady Patriots went unbeaten in area play, earning the right to host the tournament. Homewood took down Parker 67-36 on Saturday.

Savannah McDonald led the way for Homewood, going for 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ellis McCool had a huge game as well, posting 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ava Robinson added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Lane Crowe finished with six points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Reagan Gray also added six points, four boards and four steals.

The Lady Patriots will face Minor on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the area title game. The winner will host a sub-regional game Friday evening, with the loser being forced to travel the same day.