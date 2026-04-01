Patriots baseball off to strong start

× Expand Homewood first baseman James Eady (5) stretches out for the ball to complete a double play during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Homewood High School baseball team is in the midst of a strong 2026 season. The Patriots had high expectations entering the year and have lived up to them so far.

Through the end of March, the Patriots had posted a 19-4 record. Homewood recently finished up a busy stretch of games, winning eight of 10 games over an 11-day stretch.

Homewood recently completed a run in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, winning three of four there. The Patriots followed that up on the back end of spring break by splitting a doubleheader in Oxford, beating Lawrence County and falling to Grove City.

As April gets underway, the Patriots will have games against the likes of Hazel Green, Bob Jones, Gardendale, Shades Valley, Minor, Thompson and Ramsay.

Homewood will make the playoffs, which begin in late April.