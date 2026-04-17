Patriots baseball celebrates seniors

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 3 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 4 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 5 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 6 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 7 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 8 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 9 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 10 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 11 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 12 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 13 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 14 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 15 of 15 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Baseball Homewood High School's baseball team celebrated senior day on April 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Prev Next

The Homewood High School baseball team is riding high this season, winning on Thursday to improve to 25-6 on the season.

The Patriots celebrated their seniors Tuesday and picked up a 12-0 win over Minor.

John Griffin, William Tanner, Michael Baguley, Will Siegel, Ben Roberts, Henry Delk, Daniel Dobbins, Levi Nickoli, Cooper Mullins, Sims Young, Jack Bland and Cooper Sain are playing the final stretch of their successful Patriots careers.

In the win, Roberts threw a complete game, throwing five innings and allowing two hits with nine strikeouts. Nickoli had two doubles and drove in a run. Mullins notched two hits and three runs batted in. George Brockwell had two hits and an RBI as well. Tanner finished with a double and two RBIs, while Roberts added a hit and an RBI.

Homewood wraps up the regular season against Ramsay on Monday. The playoffs are set to begin next weekend.