Patriots banking on winning culture

Photo by Layton Dudley. Homewood Football KeOnte Davis (1) headlines a strong running back group for the Patriots.

Homewood High School has won a plethora of football games over the last several years.

The Patriots have won at least nine games in six of the last seven seasons, including consecutive 10-win campaigns in 2017 and 2018. Head coach Ben Berguson is hoping that winning has become a habit and will aid the 2019 squad, one that is making the transition from veteran-laden to youthful and inexperienced.

“You’ll see a lot of new faces this year,” said Berguson, who enters his sixth season at Homewood. “We lost a lot of two-year starters last year and we’ve got a really small senior class right now.”

While almost all of the starters will be new — only one defensive starter returns — Berguson hopes that the locker room atmosphere created by the previous classes will carry over.

“Our football culture is so good here,” he said. “Hopefully you have that to lean on.”

OFFENSE

Compared to the defense, the numbers situation on the offensive side of the ball is not as dire, with the offense returning six starters. But the quarterback position is in transition, with senior Pate Owen set to step into the position after more than two years of Larkin Williams under center.

While waiting his turn, Owen changed positions last fall in order to contribute to the team’s success, something Berguson believes will help him this year.

“Pate played quarterback his entire life and last year, he unselfishly moved to H[-back] to get on the field and play,” Berguson said. “That’s made him a better football player. He’s tougher mentally and physically.”

Owen stands 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, a frame that will allow the Patriots to utilize him in the power running game as well. Behind Owen is junior Brodi Susce, who transferred from Spain Park.

Homewood has some depth at running back, with KeOnte Davis, Hansin Dalton and Khardi Dalton all returning after garnering carries last season. Khardi Dalton will still see time in the backfield but has made the transition to cornerback to help out the defense.

Davis and Hansin Dalton have unique skill sets. The bigger-bodied Davis is a powerful runner with the ability to gain tough yards in the red zone, while Hansin Dalton is a big-play threat with his explosiveness.

“They’ll complement each other well,” Berguson said.

Home run threat Trae Ausmer is back out wide as well. The diminutive receiver arrived on the scene in a big way last year, going for 151 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

“He’s the one that can stretch the field for us. We’ll find a bunch of ways to get the ball in his hands, even in the backfield a little bit,” Berguson said.

Len Irvine, Cam Green, Justin Towner and Aron Marsch are some other receivers Owen will look to distribute the ball to this fall.

Along the offensive line, center Lucas Padgett, right tackle Jekobie Harris and guard DJ Parker are all back, providing stability and protection. Clark Snow played some guard last season and is likely to be the team’s left tackle. James Brooks has made a push for the fifth spot on the line, and Thomas Roney should play as well.

Photo by Layton Dudley. Homewood Football WR Trae Ausmer (9) emerged as the Patriots' big-play threat past fall.

DEFENSE

The defense is a different story. Safety Kameron Gaines is the only starter back, and Berguson said in many cases, the backups last year were also seniors.

In the secondary, Gaines will likely be playing alongside Blake Bunshaw at safety. Khardi Dalton, Cameron Humes, J’veon Snow and JaCorrie Ponds will see action at corner.

Charlie Goode earned plenty of repetitions at outside linebacker last fall, and the Patriots have moved him to the inside. Jackson Lindsey is also working at inside linebacker, with Alex Ray and Gabe Madden working on the outside.

On the line, the Patriots will miss the combination of speed and power that Antoine McGhee brought to the defense. Ryan Maxwell and Jaiven Williams will rotate in at nose tackle. Brody Butler, also an accomplished long snapper, and Jalen Wright have stood out at the end positions.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Homewood also needs a new kicker following the transfer of Lane Gilchrist. Nic Burczyk and Katie Crim have proven capable of handling the place kicking and kickoff duties. Berguson said Irvine will likely be the punter, not only because of his ability to punt the football, but because he is a wide receiver and can handle the high-velocity snaps from Butler, one of the top long snappers in his class. Ausmer will handle most returns.

Photo by James Nicholas. Homewood Football DB Kameron Gaines (7) is the only returning starter for an inexperienced Homewood defense.

SCHEDULE

Homewood’s schedule starts out challenging, with the Patriots set to host Hueytown and Vestavia Hills to begin the season. While each of those games will be difficult, the critical part of the season begins at Class 6A, Region 5 foe Pelham in the season’s third week, as the Patriots attempt to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

Other home region games include Helena, Carver-Birmingham and reigning region champ Jackson-Olin. The Patriots will travel to Minor and Chelsea. Other non-region games include a home date with Center Point and a season-ending road game at Paul Bryant.