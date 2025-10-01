Patriots ascend heading into final month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood’s Walker Binkley (8) hits the ball during a match against Parker on Sept. 9, at Homewood High School.

The Homewood High School volleyball team has shown flashes of how good it can be.

But there have also been some moments to grow from. The Patriots are still learning, still building and still chasing the consistency that can carry them to their goals as the season hits the final stretch.

“We're really just trying to stay consistent,” senior middle hitter Walker Binkley said. “Throughout the whole season, we’ve gone up and down. We’ll have a good game, and then we'll have not so much of a good game.”

For teammate Mae Noerager, a senior opposite, the key lies in sticking together.

“When we stay up high, it's due to our communication levels, because that's part of our basics,” she said. “When we really lean on each other and we're just connected, that's why we are a good team.”

Head coach Grace Burgess agrees that the group’s biggest challenge has been learning how to play together in high-pressure moments.

“The newest one, the one that we're really focused on right now, is how to play together, how to be a unit and how to be better for each other in tense moments,” Burgess said.

The Patriots have tested themselves against some of the state’s toughest programs and each match has provided a different lesson. Spanish Fort and McGill-Toolen are two of the top programs in the state. Homewood showed some positive signs against Spanish Fort and knocked off McGill in a tournament.

In some other early-season matches, Burgess learned about her team while playing against Germantown (Miss.) and Spain Park. Her team had already played multiple matches in a tournament before facing Germantown, but the Patriots persevered through fatigue and won in straight sets. She was also impressed how her team matched the speed and athleticism of a team like Spain Park, a team that also has Final Four goals.

Burgess also spotlighted Kam Coleman and Addison Wood as two juniors who have stood out. Coleman has been a varsity contributor since her freshman days and has become a strong setter. Wood has led the team with her solid passing this season.

The seniors also see plenty of room for growth. The Patriots have beaten several quality teams along the way and know there is still much room to still improve ahead of postseason play.

“I never think that there should be a limit,” Noerager said. “It all just depends on our core values and putting in the work every single day.”

As Homewood heads into the last part of the season, Burgess believes the team’s best is still ahead.

“When they mix the learning with just going out and playing and trusting their training, I think they're going to be so good,” she said.

In October, the Patriots host the Margaret Blalock Tournament. They finish out the regular season with home matches against Shades Valley, Cullman and Gardendale. Homewood should win its area tournament, then will head to the North Regional at the Finley Center, Oct. 22-24.

The Patriots have aspirations of returning to the state tournament, held Oct. 29-31 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

“I’m excited to see when it all comes together,” Burgess said