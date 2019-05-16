Patriot ‘pinnacle’

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood’s Will Stone, left, and Crawford Hope compete in the 3,200 meters during the Class 6A, Section 3 track and field meet on April 27, at Mountain Brook High School.

The 26th and 27th state championships of the Tom Esslinger era were won like so many others: decisively.

Homewood High School swept Class 6A for the second straight year at the state outdoor track and field meet, held May 2-4 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

The Homewood girls outscored runner-up Pelham 123-65.5 to win their sixth consecutive outdoor title, while the Homewood boys outscored runner-up Northridge 136-86 to win their second straight.

The Patriots also swept at this year’s state indoor meet.

“We never take it for granted because you never know what’s going to happen year after year,” said Esslinger, the Patriots head track and field coach.

Securing state titles is no guarantee, but at Homewood it has become like clockwork. Since Esslinger took over the program in 2005, the Patriots have established themselves as perennial title contenders that win more often than not.

Homewood’s victories in Gulf Shores wrapped up a banner year that saw both boys and girls teams claim state championships in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track. The Patriots almost achieved the feat in 2017-18 but fell one win shy, in girls cross-country.

“To get all six this year was special,” Esslinger said. “We almost feel like this is a pinnacle of some kind to accomplish this and just feel really fortunate all the way around.”

Homewood finished off the double “triple crown” with what Esslinger said was probably the best state meet his teams have ever had.

Seniors set the tone.

Will Stone capped a record-setting prep career by sweeping the distance events for the second straight state outdoor meet. He took first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while also anchoring the Patriots’ state champion 4x800-meter relay that included Logan Justice, Crawford Hope and Jack Gray.

Stone won the 1,600 in a personal-best 4 minutes, 15.76 seconds; won the 3,200 in 9:21.68; and won the 800 in 1:56.29.

He leaves Homewood as a 14-time individual state champion in cross-country and track.

“I couldn’t have imagined it,” said Stone, who will compete at Lee University in the fall. “I’m just so thankful that God’s kept me healthy through it all. I just really give credit to him, honestly.”

Stone enjoyed the company of a teammate at the front of his longer races. Hope, a sophomore, placed second in both the 1,600 and 3,200. That result would have seemed inconceivable earlier this school year, when he spent four months on crutches with a stress fracture in his hip. After their 3,200 sweep, Stone offered Hope the highest praise.

“He’s coming in clutch,” Stone said.

Makiyah Sills, another senior, did the same for the Homewood girls. She won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in 14.02 seconds and 45.08, respectively. She also ran 12.03 to take second in the 100-meter dash.

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Homewood High School girls track and field team won its sixth straight state outdoor championship on May 4 in Gulf Shores.

All three races occurred within the span of an hour. Once she crossed the finish line in her final event, the 300 hurdles, she dropped to the ground and rolled onto her back from fatigue.

Sills set new personal-bests in the 100 hurdles and 100 dash. Next year, she will compete at UAB.

“I still can’t believe that all of this is happening,” she said. “It’s crazy.”

Senior Aiya Finch complemented Sills’ strong showing on the track with a pristine performance in the field. She won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 39 feet, 9.25 inches and took second in the long jump at 18-4.75. Finch will compete next year at Samford.

Yet another senior, Josh Thomas, provided a major boost for the Homewood boys. He won the triple jump with a leap of 47 feet and won the 110 hurdles in a personal-best 14.93. He also placed third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump.

“It means so much,” he said. “Since freshman year I’ve contributed, but I haven’t contributed like this, the way I wanted to.”

While veterans shined in their prep finale, many other Patriots made their impact felt. Lainey Phelps topped the list. The junior won the 1,600 and 3,200 in 5:02.94 and 11:00.96, respectively. She placed fourth in the 800 and ran a leg on Homewood’s fourth-place 4x800-meter relay team.

Maggie White, a junior, won a state championship as well. She prevailed in the girls discus, with a throw of 118-6.

Other notable performances included Alex Brooks’ runner-up finish in the girls pole vault; Brook Walden’s third-place finish in the girls pole vault; Reid Catherine Bunn’s third-place finish in the girls high jump; Brady Cassell’s third-place finish in the boys pole vault; Alex Brooks’ fourth-place finish in the boys pole vault; Spenser Lamb’s third-place finish in the 110 hurdles; and Tobias Thomas’ fourth-place finish in the boys shot put.

Their collective performances propelled Homewood to the top once again. It’s a position that hasn’t lost its luster.

“It never gets old,” Esslinger said, “because it’s a different group of kids every year.”