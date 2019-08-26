Owen armed and ready: Senior signal-caller takes reins for final season

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Homewood senior quarterback Pate Owen (18) will start under center after backing up Larkin Williams the last two seasons.

Ben Berguson hasn’t been around many high school quarterbacks with an arm as strong as Pate Owen’s. The Homewood High School senior can wind up and launch a football 70 yards down field.

“He can sling it,” said Berguson, the Patriots head coach.

This fall, Owen’s arm will be on display for all to see. After waiting in the wings the past couple of seasons, he has secured Homewood’s starting job.

And he couldn’t be more excited.

“I know it’s a big position,” said Owen, sporting a sweat-soaked T-shirt after a summer practice. “A lot of great people have come through. It’s just awesome to be the person, but also have the team behind you that will help you. Hopefully we can win some games this year, for sure.”

Owen has played quarterback since eighth grade and backed up Larkin Williams, a three year varsity starter, the last two seasons. Williams’ graduation this past spring opened the door for Owen. He said he will aim to emulate his predecessor’s leadership.

“He really cared about other people and tried to help them,” Owen said. “He could have been focused on himself, but he knew helping other people could help the team in the future.”

Owen, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches and weighs 210 pounds, knows a thing or two about helping the team.

Last summer, he volunteered to switch positions from quarterback to tight end/fullback. Tre Roberson had emerged as Homewood’s top alternative to Williams, and Owen told his coaches that he wanted to contribute in any way he could — even if it required leaving the spot he loved.

“A lot of kids want to stay in position no matter what,” Berguson said, “and Pate was like, ‘Hey, I want to do whatever it takes to help the football team.’”

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Homewood vs Vestavia Hills Football Owen willingly switched positions last fall before reassuming quarterback duties.

Roberson transferred to Thompson before the season began, elevating Owen to second on the depth chart. But he didn’t abandon his other role after the turn of events. Owen stuck with tight end and played there throughout the season.

“I think it made him a tougher player because he had a lot more contact than he normally would playing quarterback,” Berguson said, “and it also taught him a lot about how important spacing is as a receiver.”

Owen wound up starting one game under center last fall when Williams went down with an injury. In the Patriots’ regular-season finale, he completed 10-of-21 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in leading Homewood to a 31-21 victory over Paul Bryant.

Berguson has seen his quarterback make strides since then. He always knew that Owen could throw the deep ball, but his short and intermediate passing game lacked finesse.

No more.

“He’s got a really nice touch on the football right now,” Berguson said. “A year ago, he probably threw it too hard.”

Berguson also has noticed an improvement in Owen’s decision making, as evidenced by the quickness with which he now releases the ball. He’s flashed his developing skills at offseason practices and summer 7-on-7 competitions.

“It’s been good for my confidence for sure,” Owen said, “just to go out there and try to get better every day.”

Owen will have a few dangerous wide receivers to target this fall, including Trae Ausmer and Len Irvine. Ausmer, also a senior, broke out last season and caught 62 passes for more than 700 yards.

“You can throw a screen to him, and he can take it 90 yards for a touchdown,” Owen said. “He’ll be a big weapon ... and we’ll be counting on him to do big things, for sure.”

The Patriots will be counting on Owen as well, whether it’s getting the ball to his receivers or making plays with his feet. Although his arm is his best asset, he also is capable of doing damage on the ground.

“He runs really well downhill,” Berguson said, citing Owen’s stature. “Just through developing that toughness last year, we’ll end up having a lot of quarterback-designed runs.”

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Homewood Football Owen has one of the strongest arms his coach has ever seen and can throw the ball close to 70 yards.

Owen has been offered by Birmingham-Southern and said he will consider playing college football. Berguson could see him ending up in the Ivy League or at a smaller school with high academic standards. Owen is a strong student who has completed multiple Advanced Placement courses.

“I think a lot of his future with football will come down to how he performs his senior year,” Berguson said.

Owen plans to savor every minute of it. He grew up attending Homewood football games and envisioned one day taking the field as the Patriots starting quarterback.

When he does, he’ll remember a piece of advice that Williams passed on.

“He told me, ‘Every time you go out there, just take it in, because this is it. There’s nothing like high school football,’” Owen said.