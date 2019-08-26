Optimism abounds for Homewood runners

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood High School senior Lainey Phelps will aim to defend her state cross-country title this fall while leading her team to another championship.

Members of the Homewood High School cross-country program are optimistic about the upcoming season. They have reason to be.

The Patriots girls and boys both won Class 6A state titles in 2018 and return many of the contributors who made it possible.

“The main goal is to make sure that these kids get the most out of their running,” head coach Josh Donaldson said. “If that entails that we get another state championship, then that’s icing on the cake.”

While both squads boast veteran talent, the Homewood girls enjoy it in abundance. Lainey Phelps, Celie Jackson and Edie Smith headline a deep senior class that has led the Patriots to two state titles in the past three seasons.

Phelps, the reigning state champion, is the runaway favorite to claim another crown this fall. Over the summer, she ran more miles than she ever has, hitting between 40 to 50 per week.

“I’m excited to see how that translates into the season,” she said.

Phelps has set lofty — but attainable — goals for her final cross-country season. She said she would like to run in the low 17s and lead her team to another state championship. Her current personal best is 17 minutes, 42 seconds.

“Lainey is in a great spot coming off of this summer,” Donaldson said. “She’s been training hard, working hard.”

Phelps will likely be pushed by Jackson, a two-time state champion on the track who placed second at the 2017 state cross-country meet. She’s coming back from a hip injury that required surgery last winter and sidelined her for most of the indoor and outdoor track seasons.

“It’s definitely a big source of motivation,” Jackson said.

Smith also has won a state championship, at the 2019 state indoor track meet. Along with Zoe Nichols and Isabel Burgess, she rounds out a gifted group of seniors whose title hopes will be strengthened by the arrival of freshmen Maris Owen and Marin Poleshek.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more last year, and coming back this year with that same core group, and really everyone, it’s going to be exciting to see what they do with that,” Donaldson said.

The Homewood boys will shoot for their eighth straight state championship this fall but will do so without Will Stone. He won the past three 6A state titles and now runs at Lee University in Tennessee. The Patriots also graduated a few other important pieces in Jack Gray, Logan Justice and Brady Cassell.

“On the guys’ side, I don’t want to say it’s a rebuilding year, but it is a building year,” Donaldson said. “Losing those senior guys was a big deal.”

Even with the impactful departures, Homewood enters the season with realistic championship aspirations. The Patriots return a pair of all-state athletes in seniors Carson Bedics and Jackson Merrell, along with junior Crawford Hope. Hope missed a chunk of last year after sustaining a hip injury but rebounded with runner-up finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at May’s state outdoor track meet.

“He’s already looking tremendous right now,” Donaldson said. “... I think he can be an extremely strong leader on the team.”

Junior Jon Fielding Stogner, who placed 10th at last year’s state meet, sophomore Jack Harchelroad and freshman Grayton Murray will also fill key roles this season for the Patriots. The team is two wins away from tying the state record for most consecutive boys state cross-country titles.

“It’s going to take some guys to step up and be leaders, not only on the team but with themselves, and taking ownership of what they’re doing,” Donaldson said. “And they’re doing that.”