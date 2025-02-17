Fort Payne outduels Lady Patriots at regionals

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ellis McCool faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ellis McCool faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball players faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 4 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ellis McCool faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 5 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball coach Gavin King speaks to players as they face off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 6 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ava Robinson faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 7 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Savannah McDonald faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 8 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ava Robinson faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 9 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Savannah McDonald faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 10 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Lane Crowe faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 11 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Savannah McDonald faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 12 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ava Robinson faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 13 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Savannah McDonald faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 14 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball coach Gavin King speaks to players as they face off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 15 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ava Robinson faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 16 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Savannah McDonald faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 17 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball players faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 18 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Ava Robinson faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 19 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball coach Gavin King speaks to players as they face off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 20 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Savannah McDonald faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 21 of 21 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Savannah McDonald faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. Prev Next

JACKSONVILLE – The Homewood High School girls basketball team’s best season in recent years came to a close Monday morning.

The Lady Patriots were unable to back up a strong first half, falling to Fort Payne 53-38 in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University.

Homewood was making its first appearance at the regional tournament since 2020, and the Lady Patriots settled in during the first quarter before exploding in the second quarter.

Homewood trailed 15-11 after a quarter of play, but a 16-0 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter sent the Lady Patriots into the break with a 27-17 edge.

However, Fort Payne outscored Homewood 23-8 in the third quarter, taking hold of a five-point lead. The Wildcats put the game away in the final period, holding Homewood to just three points.

Ellis McCool put forth a great showing, as she led the Lady Patriots with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. She finished with five rebounds as well.

“We came here wanting to win and it didn’t go our way today,” Homewood head coach Gavin King said. “These girls at Homewood are so special. They do everything the right way; great students, great people, great basketball players. Reaching the sweet 16 is a small part of what they do.”

Savannah McDonald and Lane Crowe each had a team-high six rebounds for Homewood. Ava Robinson and Vivy Mooney had six points apiece.

“It means a lot being the first team since 2020 to get this far,” McDonald said. “That banner is up there for a reason in our gym.”

Robinson, McDonald and Laine Litton were the seniors for Homewood this season.

Zimri Craig led Fort Payne with 19 points.

The Lady Patriots cap off the year with a record of 22-11 after winning the area tournament a sub-regional game last week against Huffman.

Fort Payne will play the winner between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City, set to take place later Monday.