National Signing Day: Patriots recognize 5 signees

Trey Rouse signed his letter of intent to compete at Jefferson State Community College as a golfer Feb. 5, at Homewood High School. Photo by Jacob Cole
Homewood senior Avery Stansell signed his letter of intent to Rhodes College to play golf Feb. 5, at Homewood High School. Photo by Jacob Cole
Avery Stansell thanked his family, coaches and school during his signing day Feb. 5, at Homewood High School. Photo by Jacob Cole
Walker Smith signed his letter of intent to be apart of the Samford University Track and Field team Feb. 5, Homewood High School. Photo by Jacob Cole
Brody Butler signed with Middle Tennessee State.
Trae Ausmer signed with Lincoln University in Missouri.
Walker Smith, left, Avery Stansell, middle, and Trey Rouse all signed scholarships to play sports during college Feb. 5, at Homewood High School. Photo by Jacob Cole
HOMEWOOD -- Homewood High School recognized five student-athletes for signing scholarships to continue their athletic and academic paths on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The football team had two players sign to play at the next level. Long snapper and defensive end Brody Butler signed to play at Middle Tennessee State, while wide receiver Trae Ausmer signed with Lincoln University in Missouri.
Pole vaulter Walker Smith signed with the track and field team at Samford.
Two Patriots golfers also signed. Trey Rouse signed to golf at Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, and Avery Stansell will play at Rhodes College in Memphis.
