Middle school volleyball teams finish season strong

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Homewood

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Photo courtesy of Tracy Colley

The Homewood Middle School seventh grade volleyball team won the Metro Tournament.

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Photo courtesy of Tracy Colley

The Homewood Middle School eighth grade volleyball team in 2026. Photo courtesy of Tracy Colley.

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Photo courtesy of Tracy Colley

The Homewood Middle School eighth grade volleyball team finished as the runner-up in the Metro Tournament. Photo courtesy of Tracy Colley.

The Homewood Middle School volleyball program came away from the Metro Tournament with a championship and a runner-up finish.

The seventh grade team entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and ran the table, going 5-0 on its way to the title.

The eighth grade team finished as the runner-up, falling to Bumpus Middle School in the championship match after a hard-fought final.

The two finishes capped a strong season for both Homewood squads.

Submitted by Tracy Colley.