Metro South all-metro football players announced

Photo courtesy of Barry Stephens
Metro South Football
The 2025 Metro South all-metro eighth grade football team. Photo courtesy of Barry Stephenson.
Metro South Football
The 2025 Metro South all-metro seventh grade football team. Photo courtesy of Barry Stephenson.
The Metro South has announced its all-metro team to recognize the top players from the league in the 2025 season. Players from each team in seventh and eighth grade were honored with selection to the team.
Berry
7th
- Quadir Peoples
- Taylor Southerland
- Hollis Bennett
- Reese Aldred
8th
- Benton Tate
- Tye Price
- Zion Evans
- Lofton Sensabaugh
Bragg
7th
- Jean Gary "JJ" Olivier
- Larry Holt
- Mason Singletary
- Parker Pearman
8th
- Markell Tyson
- Tucker Corley
- John Evans
- Charlie DeArman
- Sam Gravitt
Bumpus
7th
- Blake Adams
- Caleb Glenn
- TJ Richardson
- Kenneth Walker Jr.
8th
- Tyler Boggan
- Mason Harris
- Wyatt Noble
- Josh Whitlock
Clay
7th
- Aaron Jones
- Montrez Thomas
- Elijah Ross
- Messiah Allen
8th
- Kam Kelley
- Harrison Richburg
- Obrion Hill
- Amari Walls
Hewitt-Trussville
7th
- Kendall Young
- Banks Dahlke
- Ander Woodley
- Max Jones
8th
- Graham Jackson
- Landon Donner
- Jackson Wideman
- Jace Kidd
Homewood
7th
- William Roshell
- Paxton Junkin
- Asaph Martin
- Jace Turner
8th
- Luke Perlis
- DeMartez Jones
- Sawyer Smith
- Eliot Thomas
Liberty Park
7th
- Reid Brower
- Ja'Miir McKanney
- Graham Hunt
- Charlie Miller
8th
- Zeke Zarzour
- Wilkes Henderson
- Cole Brunson
- Cash Glover
Mountain Brook
7th
- Charlie Anderson
- Mac Bibb
- Tinnon Russell
- John Stuermann
8th
- Walker Buck
- Blake Dickerson
- Jackson James
- Jackson McMakin
Oak Mountain
7th
- Tyler Akins
- Brody Carter
- Jase Childress
- Anthony Bowie
8th
- Hudson Brewer
- Joseph Burton
- Clayton Wolf
- Levi Ross
Pizitz
7th
- Jackson Stanley
- Kody Floyd
- Bryson Stoker
- Paul Dennis
8th
- Michael Mizerany
- Evan Wilbanks
- Jones Meadow
- William Richardson
Simmons
7th
- Khamari Williams
- Gavin Register
- Kyle Sanders
- Robert Olvey
8th
- Tre'Veon Alexander
- La'Carlos Ardis
- Luke Collins
- Emmanuel Kihanya
Thompson
7th
- Xander Coleman
- Chapman Morrison
- Rhian Sims
- Carrington Foster
8th
- Frank Chinoski
- Robert Adams
- Gavin Green
- Malik Young
Jason Watson and Barry Stephenson contributed to this report.